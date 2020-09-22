Second COVID-19-related death confirmed in York County

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting that a second person in York County has died as a result of COVID-19.
Health officials say the death was that of a man in his 50s who had been hospitalized.
This is the seventh COVID-19-related death in the health district.
The COVID-19 cumulative case number for the district has risen to 550, with 339 recoveries. .
York County has had 151 cases since the pandemic began, with 99 recoveries.
Seward County has had 239 cases over the course of this situation, with 142 recoveries.
Polk County’s case number has moved to 50, with 25 recoveries.
And Butler County now has had a cumulative total of cases of 110 with 73 recoveries.
Testing continues throughout the district, with 2,477 people having been tested so far in York County. In Seward County, 2,930 people have been tested since the pandemic began. In Butler County, 1,462 tests have been administered. And the number of tests given in Polk County is 648.
Hospitalization rate continues to be relatively low in the district, with 11 people from Seward County having been in the hospital due to COVID-19; there have been eight hospitalizations of people from York County; seven people from Butler County have required hospitalization; and there have been four people from Polk County hospitalized because of the virus.
While all ages of people have been affected by the virus, the vast majority continue to be in the age group of those in their 20s. The second most affected age group is of persons in their 50s.
Meanwhile, the risk dial remains in the moderate category, after nearly going into the severe category.
