Second annual Pork Expo a success

YORK -- Through lots of organization and dedication, many people within the pork industry gathered at the Holthus Convention Center in York on July 20 for the second annual Pork Expo to network and learn.

This is Nebraska’s second pork expo hosted by AFAN, or the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska. AFAN’s mission is to grow and support the livestock industry in Nebraska. Nebraska being the sixth largest pork producer, there is plenty to talk about.

This event is all about connecting and learning more. Steve Martin, the executive director of AFAN, said the point of a pork expo is multi-faceted. It includes people who are first exposed to the pork industry, to people who can answer all their questions.

“Anything a pork producer would need is here -- builders, equipment dealers, feed suppliers, just a lot of different entities that support pork production, answering questions and talking to people,” Martin said.

“Nebraska is growing in the pork industry,” said Al Juhnke, the executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. “We have roughly 3.6 million pigs in our farms. Nebraska is a great place to grow pigs, we are centrally located, we have feed resources, a good solid workforce, and we have a lot of room”

While speaking about land size, Juhnke mentioned how much room there is between barns. This has to do with biosecurity, which is very important. Compared with other states that are more packed, Nebraska has much more land room. There is also a lot of support in Nebraska for farmers, from organizations and education.

The event only lasts a day, but is packed with speakers, breakout sessions and a panel. The day also hosts the Nebraska Pork Producers Association or NPPA, annual meeting and a social hour. This gives people plenty of options and leeway throughout the day to pick and choose what to do.

One of the breakout sessions is appropriately named, ‘Well... Poop.’ It speaks all about the value of manure. While speaking with Martin, he discussed how farmers used to undervalue manure, but now farmers make sure to get every penny out of it to make sure their farmland gets the best yield possible.

The keynote speaker for the day was Nebraska State Senator Tom Brandt, who represented District 32 in 2018. He is a farmer and a livestock feeder outside of his many other responsibilities. He spoke on funding and the bills that were passed in which farmers were active.

Planning comes fast after the event is over to make sure everything is ready for the next year. This includes booking the convention center, speaking about next year's speakers, and evaluating what worked the best this year and what will be a hit next year.

This is the second year of the Pork Expo; each being held in York. York is a central location for this type of event and is easily accessible due to the interstate and Highway 81. Being held here also makes it accessible to farmers in northern Kansas and western Iowa. Keep an eye out for next year's Pork Expo.