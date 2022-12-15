 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURT

Search warrant turns up meth in York apartment

York County Courthouse 2

YORK – The service of a search warrant at a York apartment resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia. The person living there – Thomas M. Elliott, 47 – has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and pleaded not guilty this week.

According to court documents, officers with the York Police Department served the search warrant. The arrest affidavit indicates they allegedly found small plastic bottles containing methamphetamine residue, drug pipes containing methamphetamine, a sandwich bag containing marijuana, multiple marijuana pipes, a digital scale and other items of paraphernalia.

The officers also found a switchblade-style knife with a wavy blade near the foot of Elliott’s bed. Because Elliott is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from having that type of a knife. However, no charges have been filed against Elliott regarding his possession of the knife.

Officers then arrested Elliott at his place of employment.

Following his arraignment and subsequent not guilty plea, a jury trial was set for next spring.

If convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.

