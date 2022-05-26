Scout honors veterans through the Avenue of Flags

YORK -- With the help of Andrew Quick, a member of Boy Scout Troop 174, the Veterans Avenue of Flags will soon be on display along the north and south routes of York.

Quick grew up in a patriotic family. He is the son of Brian and Molly Quick of York. When looking for his Eagle Scout projects, Quick wanted to do something that would be rewarding and helpful to the community. Brian introduced Andrew to Bruce Wagner of Wagner Decorating and Hobby Shop who was the founder of York’s Avenue of Flags 25 years ago.

Quick said, “When I was talking to Bruce about the project, he said one year it took him over 20 hours to complete the project all by himself, and so I decided I might as well go help him with it.”

Quick found out shortly that this was not going to be an easy project to execute. Every year, the 400 flags that make up a 12 and ½ mile route have to be replaced due to being battered by the wind and weather. Old ties have to be taken off, bolts have to replaced and caps have to be checked.

Quick recruited 13 people to help with his project. The youngest helper was eight years old.

Wagner said, “It was neat seeing him take the project on, plan it, organize and get people lined up to help. The day they put the flags together, he was taking charge and explaining to the others how to do it. He was a great supervisor.”

Quick said he learned a lot about leadership in the six hours he supervised. “It was difficult leading because people would go off and do something else,” said Quick. “Then, I would have to redirect them back into working on the project.”

After six hours of pushing through the monotony and blistering from hand ties, Quick and his troop completed half of the project. As Wagner said, “It was a God send.”

The other half is hanging up all 400 flags.

This year’s Avenue of Flags will be looking a little different that last year’s. Wagner said they were unable to purchase new flags because of supply chain issues and they had to reuse flags from the previous year. They had enough flags for downtown only last year.

Wagner said, “It was a big letdown. Finally, this year, I was able to get 500 flags. 400 flags will be put up and the rest will go to other communities.”

The total cost of repairs and maintenance of the flags ranges from $6,000 to $8,000 a year. Wagner said, “We try to use the best flags at the most reasonable cost. They last about seven months before they’re faded or tattered on the ends.”

Wagner said he bought a bucket truck specifically for early morning maintenance runs. Whenever wind or a storm knocks down flag, Wagner is there to put it back up. The work is worth it though.

Wagner hopes to continue displaying the Avenue of Flags in the future for “the veteran who comes in and has tears in his eyes, or the wife of the veteran who is deceased.

“It really reverberates throughout the veteran community,” said Wagner. “They are so appreciative to see their service and the service of those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice being recognized. It shows who we are as people. I’d like to think of Nebraska being the patriotic heart of America.”

Any monetary effort towards Avenue of Flags counts. Anyone who would like to send in a donation can mail it to Wagner Decorating and Hobby Shop at 711 North Lincoln Ave., York, NE 68467 or they can call the office at 402-362-4805.