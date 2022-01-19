Science Guys treated to fun, learning in York Rec program

YORK – It was science day at the York Recreation Department’s youth program Tuesday.

Under the guidance of Michaela Stuhr, Haylie Zima and Riley Philipp, students completed science projects, enjoyed snacks and spent a little free time exploring the cavernous York City Auditorium.

Perhaps the dazzling experiment of the day followed on the heels of snack time when Juda Fesenmeyer and Anderson Pond watched their empty Cheetos and Doritos put on a crackling, popping light show of sparks in a microwave. The boys demonstrate the result in the accompanying photo in which the bags are rendered into the tiny, crushed remains of their former size and shape.

The rec staff shook the bags free of any remaining crumbs, flattened them and, one at a time, ‘cooked’ them for five seconds. The first three seconds were unremarkable, but the last couple featured a startling explosion of sparks, light and sound as aluminum in them reacted to the microwaves. (Note for those likely to try this at home: allow plenty of time for cooling before touching the molten metal.)

The young scientists also combined water, vegetable oil, food coloring and Alka-Seltzer tablets in clear bottles to make colorful, bubbly, swirling lava lamp-looking objects.