School news

• Centennial will hold their Back To School Night on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Free haircuts will be available in the Commons Area from 5:30 – 8 p.m. (please use online sign-up). A Centennial Choice ‘Taco Tuesday’ Meal will be served in the cafeteria starting at 5 p.m. 6th/7th Grade Orientation will be held from 6 – 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium and the 1-to-1 Chromebook Student/Parent Meeting will take place from 6:45 – 7:15 p.m. in the auditorium. An Elementary Parents Meeting will be held in the West Gym starting at 7:30 p.m. and 9th Grade Orientation will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium.