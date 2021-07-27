 Skip to main content
School news
School news

Centennial

• Centennial will hold Band Camp on Monday, Aug. 2 starting at 1 p.m. and on Tuesday, Aug. 3 starting at 9 a.m.

• Centennial will hold New Teacher Orientation on Friday, Aug. 6.

• The Centennial Booster Club Golf Tournament will be held at the Sandy Meadows Golf Course in Waco on Saturday, Aug. 7.

• The start of fall sports practices at Centennial will be on Monday, Aug. 9.

• The Centennial Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

• Centennial will hold their Back To School Night on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Free haircuts will be available in the Commons Area from 5:30 – 8 p.m. (please use online sign-up). A Centennial Choice ‘Taco Tuesday’ Meal will be served in the cafeteria starting at 5 p.m. 6th/7th Grade Orientation will be held from 6 – 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium and the 1-to-1 Chromebook Student/Parent Meeting will take place from 6:45 – 7:15 p.m. in the auditorium. An Elementary Parents Meeting will be held in the West Gym starting at 7:30 p.m. and 9th Grade Orientation will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium.

• The first day of classes at Centennial will be on Wednesday, Aug. 12 with classes dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Cross County

• Cross County will hold 6th Grade Orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 11 starting at 6 p.m.

• Cross County will hold their Back To School Burger Bash on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

• The first day of classes at Cross County will be on Friday, Aug. 13 with a 1 p.m. dismissal.

• Cross County will hold their Cash for Camps event on Friday, Aug. 13 followed by the Fall Sports Scrimmages.

Exeter-Milligan

• Exeter-Milligan will start Fall Sports Practices on Friday, Aug. 9.

• An Exeter-Milligan Boosters meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11 starting at 7 p.m. at the Exeter Community Classroom.

• Exeter-Milligan will hold an Open House on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 5 – 7 p.m.

• Exeter-Milligan FFA members will meet on Friday, Aug. 13 from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

• Exeter-Milligan will hold a TeamMates Kickoff event on Friday, Aug. 13 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

• The first day of classes at Exeter-Milligan will be on Tuesday, Aug. 17 with a 2:20 p.m. dismissal.

Fillmore Central

• Fillmore Central will hold their Fall Sports Night on Monday, Aug. 2.

• Fillmore Central will start fall sports practices on Monday, Aug. 9.

• Fillmore Central will hold an Elementary Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the Fillmore Central Elementary School.

• Fillmore Central will hold Freshmen/New Student Orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m.

• Fillmore Central will hold their Middle School Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the middle school.

• The first day of classes at Fillmore Central will be on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Hampton

• The first day of volleyball practice at Hampton will be on Monday, Aug. 9 from 3:45 – 5:45 p.m.

• Hampton will hold 7th Grade Orientation on Monday, Aug. 9 starting at 5:30 p.m.

• Hampton will hold an Elementary Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 6 – 7 p.m.

Heartland

• Heartland will hold 7th Grade and New Student Orientation at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

• Heartland will hold their Sports Information Meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the school. The Heartland Booster Club will also meet at that time and are always looking for new members.

• The first day of fall sports practices at Heartland will be on Monday, Aug. 9.

• Heartland will hold their Elementary Back to School Night on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

• The first day of classes at Heartland will be on Thursday, Aug. 12 with classes dismissing at 11:40 a.m.

High Plains

• High Plains will hold CSG Instrument rental in Clarks on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

• High Plains will hold Speech Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 4 and Thursday, Aug. 5 starting at 11 a.m. and at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 at the high school.

• The High Plains Cheer Car Show will be held at Polk on Saturday, Aug. 7.

• High Plains will hold a Golf Athletics Fundraiser at Valley View on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• The High Plains School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 at Clarks.

• High Plains will hold Jr. High/High School Laptop Check-Out on Monday, Aug. 16 starting at 6:30 p.m.

• High Plains will hold an Elementary Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 17 starting at 5:30 p.m.

• The first day of classes at High Plains will be on Wednesday, Aug. 18 will classes dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

• High Plains Afternoon Pre K will have their first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 19.

• High Plains will take school pictures on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Polk site.

• High Plains will take school pictures on Friday, Aug. 20 at the Clarks site.

McCool

• The McCool Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

• Fall sports practices will begin at McCool on Monday, Aug. 9.

• McCool will hold their Meet Your Teacher night on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

• The first day of school at McCool will be held on Friday, Aug. 13.

York

• York will hold their Band Drill Down on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

• York will hold their Fall Sports Parents Meeting on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

• York will hold a One-Act Parents meeting on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m.

• The first day of school at York will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12.

• York will hold One-Act Play Tryouts on Monday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

• York will hold their Volleyball Varsity Jamboree against Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 17 starting at 6:30 p.m.

• York will hold their Back To School Celebration on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

