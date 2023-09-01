Centennial

Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Fruit and yogurt parfait or cereal

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Homemade pancakes or cereal

Thursday, Sept. 7: Bacon, egg & cheese English muffin or cereal

Friday, Sept. 8: Cook’s Choice or cereal

Lunch

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Chicken alfredo or chef salad

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Centennial Choice tater tot casserole or chef salad

Thursday, Sept. 7: Chicken drumstick or chef salad

Friday, Sept. 8: Bronco Sticks or chef salad

Cross County

Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: PBJ and fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Donuts and fruit

Thursday, Sept. 7: Egg omelet, toast and fruit

Friday, Sept. 8: Ham & cheese on English muffin and fruit

Lunch

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Chicken nuggets, baked beans, potato wedge and fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Calzone, lettuce, winterblend and fruit

Thursday, Sept. 7: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, lettuce, breadstick and fruit

Friday, Sept. 8: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread and butter and fruit

Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School

Lunch

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, canned peaches/oranges, fruit and veggie bar, cottage cheese

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Hawaiian pork, peas and carrots, pineapple/cantaloupe, fruit and veggie bar, chef salad fixings (ham or turkey and shredded cheese)

Thursday, Sept. 7: Cheeseburger, homemade bun, French fires, canned pears/cantaloupe, fruit and veggie bar, yogurt

Friday, Sept. 8: Chicken fajita, tortilla chips, green beans, applesauce/orange, fruit and veggie bar, cottage cheese

Exeter-Milligan

Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: No School

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Dutch waffle and little smokies

Thursday, Sept. 7: Caramel apple yogurt, parfait and mini cinni or apple frudel

Friday, Sept. 8: Mini chocolate chip french toast and sausage links

*Provided by the Purple Ribbon Meat Program.

Choice of main meal or cereal or breakfast bar with yogurt or cheese stick Lunch

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: No School

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Hot dog, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable, fruit

Thursday, Sept. 7: Sloppy Joe, potato, vegetable, fruit

Friday, Sept. 8: Rotini, meat or alfredo sauce, lettuce salad, fruit, bread sticks

*Provided by the Purple Ribbon Meat Program. Daily salad bar included with all K-12 meals Fillmore Central

Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: No School

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Egg and cheese sandwich

Thursday, Sept. 7: Power Bites and Cini Mini

Friday, Sept. 8: French toast

*Cereal, fruit, juice, yogurt and milk served daily for breakfast Lunch

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: No School

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Pulled pork sandwich, hashbrown potatoes, peaches, carrots

Thursday, Sept. 7: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll

Friday, Sept. 8: Hot dog, baked beans, curly fries, pineapple

*All schools serve salad bar, fruit, vegetables and milk daily for lunch Heartland

Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Long Johns

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Strawberry Bagel

Thursday, Sept. 7: Breakfast pizza

Friday, Sept. 8: Cinnamon rolls

Lunch

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Pizza, steamed corn, jello

Thursday, Sept. 7: Popcorn chicken, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, steamed peas

Friday, Sept. 8: Sloppy Joe, French fries, ice cream

High Plains

Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Mini pancakes

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Coin purse

Thursday, Sept. 7: Pan pancakes

Friday, Sept. 8: Cinnamon roll

Lunch

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Pork nachos, tossed salad

Thursday, Sept. 7: Tater tot casserole, corn, roll

Friday, Sept. 8: Hot dog, mixed vegetables

McCool Junction

Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: No School

Wednesday, Sept. 6: French toast and ham, fruit, juice, milk

Thursday, Sept. 7: Pop Tart, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Friday, Sept. 8: Breakfast sandwich, juice, milk, fruit

Lunch

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: No School

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, fruit, bread slice

Thursday, Sept. 7: Cheesy shells and hamburger, green beans, fruit, bread slice

Friday, Sept. 8: BBQ rib patty on hoagie, carrots, fruit

* White, chocolate and strawberry milk served daily, ice water available daily, daily salad bar choices K-12 York Elementary

Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Yogurt & Nilla Wafers or cereal choices with toast, mixed fruit cocktail

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza or cereal choices with toast, fresh orange slices

Thursday, Sept. 7: Pancake and sausage links or cereal choices with toast, sliced peaches

Friday, Sept. 8: Fresh baked cinnamon roll or cereal choices with toast, pineapple tidbits

*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk, 100% Fruit Juice available daily Lunch

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: A.) Made fresh macaroni & cheese with breadstick, B.) Hot dog, C.) Pizza Snackable with peas, fruit and veggie bar

Wednesday, Sept. 6: A.) Super Nachos, B.) BBQ rib sandwich, C.) Combo deli round with zesty black beans, fruit and veggie bar, Cinnsational pretzel

Thursday, Sept. 7: A.) Made fresh chicken ranch pasta, B.) Pancakes and sausage, C.) Nacho Snackable with green beans, fruit and veggie bar

Friday, Sept. 8: A.) Cheese pizza, B.) Made fresh glazed chicken over rice, C.) Ham and cheese deli round with steamed broccoli florets, fruit and veggie bar

*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk available daily

York Middle School

Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: A.) Yogurt & Nilla Wafers, B.) Cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable with mixed fruit cocktail

Wednesday, Sept. 6: A.) Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, B.) Cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable with fresh orange slices

Thursday, Sept. 7: A.) Pancake and sausage links, B.) cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable with sliced peaches

Friday, Sept. 8: A.) Fresh baked cinnamon roll, B.) Cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable with pineapple tidbits

*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk, 100% Fruit Juice available daily

Lunch

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: A.) Made fresh macaroni & cheese with breadstick, B.) Hot dog, C.) Fresh baked Italian turkey sub, D.) Roasted ham & cheddar deli wrap, E.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable, D.) Crispy chicken sandwich with peas, fruit and veggie bar

Wednesday, Sept. 6: A.) Super Nachos, B.) BBQ rib sandwich, C.) Fresh baked combo sub, D.) Grilled chicken deli wrap, E.) Fruit, yogurt and cheese platter, F.) Hot dog with zesty black beans and fruit and veggie bar

Thursday, Sept. 7: A.) Made fresh chicken ranch pasta, B.) Pancakes and sausage, C.) Fresh baked ham and cheese sub, D.) Turkey combo deli wrap, E.) Uncrustable, Cheese and cracker platter F.) Cheeseburger with green beans, fruit and veggie bar

Friday, Sept. 8: Pizza station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza, B.) Made fresh glazed chicken over rice, C.) Fresh baked zesty combo sub, D.) Crispy chicken deli wrap, E.) Fruit, yogurt and cheese platter, F.) Hot dog with steamed broccoli florets, fruit and veggie bar

*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk available daily

York High School

Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: A.) Yogurt & Nilla Wafers, B.) Cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable, D.) Chocolate filled crescent, E.) Warm cherry frudel, F.) Banana chocolate chunk BeneFIT Bar with mixed fruit cocktail

Wednesday, Sept. 6: A.) Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, B.) Cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable, D.) Warm cherry frudel, E.) Dutch waffle, F.) Muffin and Goldfish Grahams with fresh orange slices

Thursday, Sept. 7: A.) Pancake and sausage links, B.) cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable, D.) Mini maple waffles, E.) Yogurt and Nilla Wafers, F.) Ultimate chocolate chip breakfast round with sliced peaches

Friday, Sept. 8: A.) Fresh baked cinnamon roll, B.) Cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable, D.) Warm apple frudel, E.) Warm cherry rudel, F.) Frosted Pop Tarts with pineapple tidbits

*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk, 100% Fruit Juice available daily Lunch

Monday, Sept. 4: No School

Tuesday, Sept. 5: A.) Made fresh macaroni & cheese with breadstick, B.) Hot dog, C.) Fresh baked Italian turkey sub, D.) Roasted ham & cheddar deli wrap, E.) Pizza Snackable, D.) Uncrustable, cheese and cracker platter, E.) Cheeseburger, F.) Crispy chicken sandwich, G.) Spicy chicken sandwich, H.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza, I.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked sausage pizza with peas, fruit and veggie bar

Wednesday, Sept. 6: A.) Super Nachos, B.) BBQ rib sandwich, C.) Fresh baked combo sub, D.) Grilled chicken deli wrap, E.) Ham and cheese Snackable, F.) Fruit, yogurt and cheese platter, G.) Cheeseburger, H.) Spicy chicken sandwich, I.) Hot dog, J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza, K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked BBQ chicken pizza with zesty black beans and fruit and veggie bar, Cinnsational pretzel

Thursday, Sept. 7: A.) Made fresh chicken ranch pasta with breadstick, B.) Pancakes and sausage, C.) Fresh baked ham and cheese sub, D.) Turkey combo deli wrap, E.) Dual cheese Snackable, F.) Uncrustable, Cheese and cracker platter G.) Cheeseburger, H.) Spicy chicken sandwich, I.) Hot dog, J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza, K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked taco pizza with green beans, fruit and veggie bar

Friday, Sept. 8: A.) Made fresh glazed chicken over rice, B.) Fresh baked zesty combo sub, C.) Crispy chicken deli wrap, D.) Nacho Snackable, E.) Fruit, yogurt and cheese platter, F.) Cheeseburger, G.) Crispy chicken sandwich, H.) Spicy chicken sandwich, I.) Hot dog, J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza, K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked pepperoni pizza with steamed broccoli florets, fruit and veggie bar

*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk available daily