Centennial
Breakfast
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Fruit and yogurt parfait or cereal
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Homemade pancakes or cereal
Thursday, Sept. 7: Bacon, egg & cheese English muffin or cereal
Friday, Sept. 8: Cook’s Choice or cereal
Lunch
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Chicken alfredo or chef salad
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Centennial Choice tater tot casserole or chef salad
Thursday, Sept. 7: Chicken drumstick or chef salad
Friday, Sept. 8: Bronco Sticks or chef salad
Cross County
Breakfast
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: PBJ and fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Donuts and fruit
Thursday, Sept. 7: Egg omelet, toast and fruit
Friday, Sept. 8: Ham & cheese on English muffin and fruit
Lunch
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Chicken nuggets, baked beans, potato wedge and fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Calzone, lettuce, winterblend and fruit
Thursday, Sept. 7: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, lettuce, breadstick and fruit
Friday, Sept. 8: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread and butter and fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School
Lunch
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, canned peaches/oranges, fruit and veggie bar, cottage cheese
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Hawaiian pork, peas and carrots, pineapple/cantaloupe, fruit and veggie bar, chef salad fixings (ham or turkey and shredded cheese)
Thursday, Sept. 7: Cheeseburger, homemade bun, French fires, canned pears/cantaloupe, fruit and veggie bar, yogurt
Friday, Sept. 8: Chicken fajita, tortilla chips, green beans, applesauce/orange, fruit and veggie bar, cottage cheese
Exeter-Milligan
Breakfast
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: No School
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Dutch waffle and little smokies
Thursday, Sept. 7: Caramel apple yogurt, parfait and mini cinni or apple frudel
Friday, Sept. 8: Mini chocolate chip french toast and sausage links
*Provided by the Purple Ribbon Meat Program.
Choice of main meal or cereal or breakfast bar with yogurt or cheese stick Lunch
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: No School
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Hot dog, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable, fruit
Thursday, Sept. 7: Sloppy Joe, potato, vegetable, fruit
Friday, Sept. 8: Rotini, meat or alfredo sauce, lettuce salad, fruit, bread sticks
*Provided by the Purple Ribbon Meat Program. Daily salad bar included with all K-12 meals Fillmore Central
Breakfast
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: No School
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Egg and cheese sandwich
Thursday, Sept. 7: Power Bites and Cini Mini
Friday, Sept. 8: French toast
*Cereal, fruit, juice, yogurt and milk served daily for breakfast Lunch
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: No School
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Pulled pork sandwich, hashbrown potatoes, peaches, carrots
Thursday, Sept. 7: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll
Friday, Sept. 8: Hot dog, baked beans, curly fries, pineapple
*All schools serve salad bar, fruit, vegetables and milk daily for lunch Heartland
Breakfast
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Long Johns
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Strawberry Bagel
Thursday, Sept. 7: Breakfast pizza
Friday, Sept. 8: Cinnamon rolls
Lunch
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Pizza, steamed corn, jello
Thursday, Sept. 7: Popcorn chicken, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, steamed peas
Friday, Sept. 8: Sloppy Joe, French fries, ice cream
High Plains
Breakfast
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Mini pancakes
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Coin purse
Thursday, Sept. 7: Pan pancakes
Friday, Sept. 8: Cinnamon roll
Lunch
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Pork nachos, tossed salad
Thursday, Sept. 7: Tater tot casserole, corn, roll
Friday, Sept. 8: Hot dog, mixed vegetables
McCool Junction
Breakfast
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: No School
Wednesday, Sept. 6: French toast and ham, fruit, juice, milk
Thursday, Sept. 7: Pop Tart, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Friday, Sept. 8: Breakfast sandwich, juice, milk, fruit
Lunch
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: No School
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, fruit, bread slice
Thursday, Sept. 7: Cheesy shells and hamburger, green beans, fruit, bread slice
Friday, Sept. 8: BBQ rib patty on hoagie, carrots, fruit
* White, chocolate and strawberry milk served daily, ice water available daily, daily salad bar choices K-12 York Elementary
Breakfast
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Yogurt & Nilla Wafers or cereal choices with toast, mixed fruit cocktail
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza or cereal choices with toast, fresh orange slices
Thursday, Sept. 7: Pancake and sausage links or cereal choices with toast, sliced peaches
Friday, Sept. 8: Fresh baked cinnamon roll or cereal choices with toast, pineapple tidbits
*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk, 100% Fruit Juice available daily Lunch
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: A.) Made fresh macaroni & cheese with breadstick, B.) Hot dog, C.) Pizza Snackable with peas, fruit and veggie bar
Wednesday, Sept. 6: A.) Super Nachos, B.) BBQ rib sandwich, C.) Combo deli round with zesty black beans, fruit and veggie bar, Cinnsational pretzel
Thursday, Sept. 7: A.) Made fresh chicken ranch pasta, B.) Pancakes and sausage, C.) Nacho Snackable with green beans, fruit and veggie bar
Friday, Sept. 8: A.) Cheese pizza, B.) Made fresh glazed chicken over rice, C.) Ham and cheese deli round with steamed broccoli florets, fruit and veggie bar
*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk available daily
York Middle School
Breakfast
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: A.) Yogurt & Nilla Wafers, B.) Cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable with mixed fruit cocktail
Wednesday, Sept. 6: A.) Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, B.) Cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable with fresh orange slices
Thursday, Sept. 7: A.) Pancake and sausage links, B.) cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable with sliced peaches
Friday, Sept. 8: A.) Fresh baked cinnamon roll, B.) Cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable with pineapple tidbits
*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk, 100% Fruit Juice available daily
Lunch
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: A.) Made fresh macaroni & cheese with breadstick, B.) Hot dog, C.) Fresh baked Italian turkey sub, D.) Roasted ham & cheddar deli wrap, E.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable, D.) Crispy chicken sandwich with peas, fruit and veggie bar
Wednesday, Sept. 6: A.) Super Nachos, B.) BBQ rib sandwich, C.) Fresh baked combo sub, D.) Grilled chicken deli wrap, E.) Fruit, yogurt and cheese platter, F.) Hot dog with zesty black beans and fruit and veggie bar
Thursday, Sept. 7: A.) Made fresh chicken ranch pasta, B.) Pancakes and sausage, C.) Fresh baked ham and cheese sub, D.) Turkey combo deli wrap, E.) Uncrustable, Cheese and cracker platter F.) Cheeseburger with green beans, fruit and veggie bar
Friday, Sept. 8: Pizza station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza, B.) Made fresh glazed chicken over rice, C.) Fresh baked zesty combo sub, D.) Crispy chicken deli wrap, E.) Fruit, yogurt and cheese platter, F.) Hot dog with steamed broccoli florets, fruit and veggie bar
*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk available daily
York High School
Breakfast
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: A.) Yogurt & Nilla Wafers, B.) Cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable, D.) Chocolate filled crescent, E.) Warm cherry frudel, F.) Banana chocolate chunk BeneFIT Bar with mixed fruit cocktail
Wednesday, Sept. 6: A.) Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, B.) Cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable, D.) Warm cherry frudel, E.) Dutch waffle, F.) Muffin and Goldfish Grahams with fresh orange slices
Thursday, Sept. 7: A.) Pancake and sausage links, B.) cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable, D.) Mini maple waffles, E.) Yogurt and Nilla Wafers, F.) Ultimate chocolate chip breakfast round with sliced peaches
Friday, Sept. 8: A.) Fresh baked cinnamon roll, B.) Cereal choices with toast, C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable, D.) Warm apple frudel, E.) Warm cherry rudel, F.) Frosted Pop Tarts with pineapple tidbits
*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk, 100% Fruit Juice available daily Lunch
Monday, Sept. 4: No School
Tuesday, Sept. 5: A.) Made fresh macaroni & cheese with breadstick, B.) Hot dog, C.) Fresh baked Italian turkey sub, D.) Roasted ham & cheddar deli wrap, E.) Pizza Snackable, D.) Uncrustable, cheese and cracker platter, E.) Cheeseburger, F.) Crispy chicken sandwich, G.) Spicy chicken sandwich, H.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza, I.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked sausage pizza with peas, fruit and veggie bar
Wednesday, Sept. 6: A.) Super Nachos, B.) BBQ rib sandwich, C.) Fresh baked combo sub, D.) Grilled chicken deli wrap, E.) Ham and cheese Snackable, F.) Fruit, yogurt and cheese platter, G.) Cheeseburger, H.) Spicy chicken sandwich, I.) Hot dog, J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza, K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked BBQ chicken pizza with zesty black beans and fruit and veggie bar, Cinnsational pretzel
Thursday, Sept. 7: A.) Made fresh chicken ranch pasta with breadstick, B.) Pancakes and sausage, C.) Fresh baked ham and cheese sub, D.) Turkey combo deli wrap, E.) Dual cheese Snackable, F.) Uncrustable, Cheese and cracker platter G.) Cheeseburger, H.) Spicy chicken sandwich, I.) Hot dog, J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza, K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked taco pizza with green beans, fruit and veggie bar
Friday, Sept. 8: A.) Made fresh glazed chicken over rice, B.) Fresh baked zesty combo sub, C.) Crispy chicken deli wrap, D.) Nacho Snackable, E.) Fruit, yogurt and cheese platter, F.) Cheeseburger, G.) Crispy chicken sandwich, H.) Spicy chicken sandwich, I.) Hot dog, J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza, K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked pepperoni pizza with steamed broccoli florets, fruit and veggie bar
*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk available daily