CENTENNIAL

Breakfast

Monday, Aug. 21: French toast tornado or cereal

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Yogurt parfait or cereal

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin or cereal

Thursday, Aug. 24: Cereal bar or cereal

Friday, Aug. 25: Biscuit & Gravy or cereal

Lunch

Monday, Aug. 21: Hot dog on WG bun or chef salad

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Chicken fried steak sandwich or chef salad

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Centennial Choice cheeseburger or chef salad

Thursday, Aug. 24: Spaghetti & meatballs or chef salad

Friday, Aug. 25: Chicken sandwich or chef salad

CROSS COUNTY

Breakfast

Monday, Aug. 21: French toast sticks, fruit

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Coffee cake, fruit

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Donuts, fruit

Thursday, Aug. 24: Cinni mini, fruit

Friday, Aug. 25: Egg and cheese on English muffin, fruit

Lunch

Monday, Aug. 21: Shredded pork on bun, tri taters, mixed veggies, fruit

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Chicken tetrazzini, lettuce, winter blend, garlic bread, fruit

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Hamburger on bun, tater tots, baked beans, fruit

Thursday, Aug. 24: Breaded beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit

Friday, Aug. 25: Hot dog on bun, potato wedge, green beans, fruit

EMMANUEL-FAITH LUTHERAN

Lunch

Monday, Aug. 21: Macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fruit cocktail, watermelon

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Hot dog (GF w/ NB), green beans, apple, canned peaches

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, applesauce, blueberries

Thursday, Aug. 24: Mucho nachos (GF), refried beans, orange, pineapple

Friday, Aug. 25: Chicken noodle casserole, peas, canned pears, cantaloupe

EXETER-MILLIGAN

Breakfast

Monday, Aug. 21: Flatbread breakfast pizza

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Ham, egg & cheese English muffin

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Biscuits & *Gravy

Thursday, Aug. 24: National Waffle Day – Waffle power sandwich

Friday, Aug. 25: National Banana Split Day – Yogurt banana split & bagel with toppings

*Provided by the Purple Ribbon Meat Program.

Choice of main meal or cereal or breakfast bar with yogurt or cheese stick Lunch

Monday, Aug. 21: Turkey, ham & cheese deli sandwich, chips, vegetable fruit

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Pizza sticks, *meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, poke cake

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Crispitos, nacho cheese & salsa, potato coins, vegetable, fruit

Thursday, Aug. 24: Chicken strips, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, fruit, muffin

Friday, Aug. 25:*Grilled hamburger deluxe, toppings, French fries, vegetables, fruit

*Provided by the Purple Ribbon Meat Program. Daily salad bar included with all K-12 meals FILLMORE CENTRAL

Breakfast

Monday, Aug. 21: Biscuits & gravy

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Fruit parfait, muffin

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Egg and cheese sandwich

Thursday, Aug. 24: Power Bites & Cini Mini

Friday, Aug. 25: French toast

*Cereal, fruit, juice, yogurt and milk served daily for breakfast

Lunch

Monday, Aug. 21: Chicken sandwich, tri tators, peas, mandarin oranges

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Corn dogs, fresh vegetables, broccoli, oranges

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, grapes

Thursday, Aug. 24: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, garlic parmesan French fries, carrots, fruit crisp

Friday, Aug. 25: Tater tot casserole, green beans, breadstick, pears

*Cereal, fruit, juice, yogurt and milk served daily for breakfast

HEARTLAND

Breakfast

Monday, Aug. 21: Mini pancakes

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Egg & cheese biscuit

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Strawberry bagel

Thursday, Aug. 24: Pancake wrap

Friday, Aug. 25: French toast

Lunch

Monday, Aug. 21: Tacos, long john, steamed corn

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Grilled hot dog, baked beans, steamed broccoli

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll

Thursday, Aug. 24: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans

Friday, Aug. 25: Deli sandwich, chips, cookie

MCCOOL JUNCTION

Breakfast

Monday, Aug. 21: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, fruit, milk, juice

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Tornado, yogurt, fruit, milk, juice

Wednesday, Aug. 23: French toast, ham, juice, milk, fruit

Thursday, Aug. 24: Pop Tart, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Friday, Aug. 25: Breakfast sandwich, juice, milk, fruit

Lunch

Monday, Aug. 21: Chicken nuggets, peas, fruit, bread slice

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Ham and scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, bread slice

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Breaded chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, bread slice

Thursday, Aug. 24: Hamburger on bun, baked beans, fruit

Friday, Aug. 25: Chicken and rice casserole, carrots, fruit, dinner roll

YORK ELEMENTARY

Breakfast

Monday, Aug. 21: A.) Bacon and egg breakfast pizza or B.) Cereal choices with toast plus 100% fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Tuesday, Aug. 22: A.) Croissant melt or B.) Cereal choices with toast plus 100% fruit juice, applesauce

Wednesday, Aug. 23: A.) Glazed donut or B.) Cereal choices with toast plus 100% fruit juice, slice peaches

Thursday, Aug. 24: A.) Fresh baked biscuits and gravy or B.) Cereal choices with toast plus 100% fruit juice, fresh orange slices

Friday, Aug. 25: A.) Fresh baked cinnamon roll or B.) Cereal choices with toast plus 100% fruit juice, sliced pears

Lunch

Monday, Aug. 21: A.) Pizza pasta bake with garlic breadstick; B.) Chicken cordon bleu sandwich or C.) Ham & cheese deli round plus peas, fruit and veggie bar

Tuesday, Aug. 22: A.) Soft shell beef tacos; B.) Fish nuggets with breadstick or C.) Pizza Snackables plus refried beans, fruit and veggie bar

Wednesday, Aug. 23: A.) Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce; B.) Corn dog or C.) Combo deli round or steamed broccoli florets, rice crispy treat, fruit and veggie bar

Thursday, Aug. 24: A.) Made fresh chicken & noodles; B.) Hot ham & cheese melt and C.) nacho snackables plus mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, fruit and veggie bar

Friday, Aug. 25: A.) Cheese pizza; B.) Made fresh tater hotdish with dinner roll; C.) Ham & cheese deli round plus green beans, fruit and veggie bar

YORK MIDDLE SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday, Aug. 21: A.) Bacon & egg breakfast pizza; B.) Cereal choices with toast or C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable plus pineapple tidbits

Tuesday, Aug. 22: A.) Croissant melt; B.) Cereal choices with toast or Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable plus applesauce

Wednesday, Aug. 23: A.) Glazed donut; B.) Cereal choices with toast or C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable plus sliced peaches

Thursday, Aug. 24: A.) Fresh baked biscuits and gravy; B.) Cereal choices with toast or C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable plus fresh orange slices

Friday, Aug. 25: A.) Fresh baked cinnamon roll; B.) Cereal choices with toast or C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable plus sliced pears

*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk, 100% Fruit Juice available daily Lunch

Monday, Aug. 21: A.) Pizza pasta bake with garlic breadstick; B.) Chicken cordon bleu sandwich; C.) Fresh baked combo sub; D.) Fajita deli wrap; E.) Fruit, yogurt & cheese platter or F.) Hot dog plus peas, fruit and veggie bar

Tuesday, Aug. 22: A.) Soft shell beef tacos; B.) Fish nuggets with breadstick; C.) Fresh baked Italian turkey sub; D.) Roasted ham & cheddar deli wrap; E.) Uncrustable, cheese & cracker platter or F.) Spicy chicken sandwich plus refried beans, fruit and veggie bar

Wednesday, Aug. 23: A.) Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce; B.) Corn dog; C.) Fresh baked combo sub; D.) Grilled chicken deli wrap; E.) Fruit, yogurt & cheese platter or F.) Cheeseburger plus steamed broccoli florets, fruit and veggie bar

Thursday, Aug. 24: A.) Made fresh chicken & noodles; B.) Hot ham & cheese melt; C.) Fresh baked ham & cheese sub; D.) Turkey combo deli wrap; E.) Uncrustable, cheese & cracker platter or E.) Crispy chicken sandwich plus mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, fruit and veggie bar

Friday, Aug. 25: A.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked taco pizza; B.) Made fresh tater hotdish with dinner roll; C.) Fresh baked zesty combo sub; D.) Crispy chicken deli wrap; E.) Fruit, yogurt & cheese platter or F.) Hot dog plus green beans, fruit and veggie bar

*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk available daily YORK HIGH SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday, Aug. 21: A.) Bacon & egg breakfast pizza; B.) Cereal choices with toast; C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable; D.) Warm apple frudel; E.) Cini minis or F.) Bagel with cream cheese plus pineapple tidbits

Tuesday, Aug. 22: A.) Croissant melt; B.) Cereal choices with toast; C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable; D.) Chocolate filled crescent; E.) Warm cherry frudel plus F.) Banana chocolate chunk BeneFIT bar plus applesauce

Wednesday, Aug. 23: A.) Glazed donut; B.) Cereal choices with toast; C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable; D.) Warm apple frudel; E.) Dutch waffle or F.) Muffin & Goldfish grahams plus sliced peaches

Thursday, Aug. 24: A.) Fresh baked biscuits and gravy; B.) Cereal choices with toast; C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable; D.) Mini maple waffles; E.) Yogurt & Nilla Wafers or F.) Ultimate chocolate chip breakfast round plus fresh orange slices

Friday, Aug. 25: A.) Fresh baked cinnamon roll; B.) Cereal choices with toast; C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable; D.) Frosted Pop Tarts; E.) Warm apple frudel or F.) Warm cherry frudel plus sliced pears

*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk, 100% Fruit Juice available daily Lunch

Monday, Aug. 21: A.) Pizza pasta bake with garlic breadstick; B.) Chicken cordon bleu sandwich; C.) Fresh baked combo sub; D.) Fajita deli wrap; E.) Pretzel Snackable; F.) Fruit, yogurt & cheese platter; G.) Cheeseburger; H.) Spicy chicken sandwich; I.) Hot dog; J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza or K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked buffalo ranch pizza plus peas, fruit and veggie bar

Tuesday Aug. 22: A.) Soft shell beef tacos; B.) Fish nuggets with breadstick; C.) Fresh baked Italian turkey sub; D.) Roasted ham & cheddar deli wrap; E.) Pizza Snackables; F.) Uncrustable, cheese & cracker platter; G.) Cheeseburger; H.) Crispy chicken sandwich; I.) Hot dog; J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza or K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked sausage pizza plus refried beans, fruit and veggie bar

Wednesday, Aug. 23: A.) Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce; B.) Corn dog; C.) Fresh baked combo sub; D.) Grilled chicken deli wrap; E.) Ham & cheese Snackable; F.) Fruit yogurt & cheese platter; G.) Cheeseburger; H.) Spicy chicken sandwich; I.) Hot dog; J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza or K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked BBQ chicken pizza plus steamed broccoli florets, fruit and veggie bar, Rice Crispy Treat

Thursday, Aug. 24: A.) Made fresh chicken & noodles with dinner roll; B.) Hot ham & cheese melt; C.) Fresh baked ham & cheese sub; D.) Turkey combo deli wrap; E.) Dual cheese Snackable; F.) Uncrustable, cheese & cracker platter; G.) Cheeseburger; H.) Crispy chicken sandwich; I.) Hot dog; J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza or K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked taco pizza plus mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, fruit and veggie bar

Friday, Aug. 25: A.) Made fresh tater hotdish with dinner roll; B.) Fresh baked zesty combo sub; C.) Crispy chicken deli wrap; D.) Nacho Snackable; E.) Fruit, yogurt & cheese platter; F.) Cheeseburger; G.) Crispy chicken sandwich; H.) Spicy chicken sandwich; I.) Hot dog; J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza; K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked pepperoni pizza plus green beans, fruit and veggie bar

*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk available daily