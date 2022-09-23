School lunch menus

Centennial

• Monday, Sept. 26: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin sandwich

• Tuesday, Sept. 27: Enchilada casserole

• Wednesday, Sept. 28: Chili and cinnamon rolls

• Thursday, Sept. 29: Fish sticks

• Friday, Sept. 30: Meatball sub sandwich

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, Sept. 26: Rib patty on a bun, tater tots, baked beans, fruit

• Tuesday, Sept. 27: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, mixed vegetables, fruit

• Wednesday, Sept. 28: Chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit

• Thursday, Sept. 29: Beef and bean burrito, lettuce, rice, fruit

• Friday, Sept. 30: Tater tot casserole, green beans, garlic bread, fruit

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, Sept. 26: Macaroni and cheese, mini corndogs, vegetable, fruit

• Tuesday, Sept. 27: Tacos, Spanish rice, fruit, cookie

• Wednesday, Sept. 28: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, dinner roll

• Thursday, Sept. 29: Turkey/ham/cheese hoagie, Sunchips, vegetable, fruit

• Friday, Sept. 30: Lasagna, lettuce salad, fruit, garlic bread

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Fillmore Central High School

• Monday, Sept. 26: Chicken fried steak

• Tuesday, Sept. 27: Lasagna

• Wednesday, Sept. 28: Burrito

• Thursday, Sept. 29: Pulled chicken sandwich

• Friday, Sept. 30: Pizza

• Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.

Heartland

• Monday, Sept. 26: Pizza, steamed corn, jello

• Tuesday, Sept. 27: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll

• Wednesday, Sept. 28: Barbecued meatballs, muffin, honey-glazed carrots

• Thursday, Sept. 29: Cheeseburger macaroni and cheese, steamed peas, French bread

• Friday, Sept. 30: Chicken fajitas, green beans, long john

McCool Junction

• Monday, Sept. 26: Grilled chicken breast, rice, carrots, bread, fruit

• Tuesday, Sept. 27: Chicken alfredo, peas, fruit, bread

• Wednesday, Sept. 28: Hot dog, baked beans, fruit

• Thursday, Sept. 29: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, crispitos, corn, fruit, bread

• Friday, Sept. 30: Cheese pizza, lettuce, fruit

St. Joseph’s Catholic School

• Monday, Sept. 26: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup

• Tuesday, Sept. 27: Fiestada, beans, corn

• Wednesday, Sept. 28: Chef’s choice

• Thursday, Sept. 29: Turkey sandwich, chips, carrots

• Friday, Sept. 30: Garlic cheese boat with marinara sauce

• Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.

York Elementary

• Monday, Sept. 26: Pizza pasta bake with garlic bread stick, chicken nuggets with garlic bread stick, dual cheese snackable, green beans

• Tuesday, Sept. 27: Chicken pot pie, baked pork fritter, turkey and cheese deli round, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy

• Wednesday, Sept. 28: Soft shell beef tacos, fish nuggets with bred stick, pizza snackable, refried beans

• Thursday, Sept. 29: Chicken ranch pasta with bread stick, corndog, ham and cheese deli round, peas, rice crispy treat

• Friday, Sept. 30: Pepperoni pizza, tater hot dish with dinner roll, nacho snackable, corn

York Middle School

• Monday, Sept. 26: Pizza pasta bake with breadstick, chicken nuggets, hot dog, crispy chicken shaker, green beans

• Tuesday, Sept. 27: Chicken pot pie, baked pork fritter, cheeseburger, turkey and cheese sub, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy

• Wednesday, Sept. 28: Soft shell beef tacos, fish nuggets with breadstick, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker, refried beans

• Thursday, Sept. 29: Chicken ranch pasta with breadstick, corn dog, cheeseburger, ham and cheese sub, peas

• Friday, Sept. 30: Sausage pizza, tater hot dish with dinner roll, spicy chicken sandwich, vegetarian deli wrap, golden corn

York High School

• Monday, Sept. 26: Pizza pasta bake with breadstick, chicken nuggets, cheese pizza, hot dog, grilled chicken sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, crispy chicken shaker, turkey combo deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, green beans

• Tuesday, Sept. 27: Chicken pot pie, pork fritter with biscuit, pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger, hot dog, fajita shaker with tortilla chips, crispy chicken deli wrap, combo sub, roasted chicken sub, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy

• Wednesday, Sept. 28: Soft shell beef tacos, fish nuggets with breadstick, sausage pizza, crispy chicken sandwich, hot dog, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, refried beans

• Thursday, Sept. 29: Chicken ranch pasta with breadstick, corn dog, supreme pizza, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, southwest shaker with tortilla chips, turkey and cheddar deli wrap, combo sub, roasted chicken sub, peas

• Friday, Sept. 30: Tater hot dish with dinner roll, hot dog, taco pizza, cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, grilled chicken shaker, fajita deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, golden corn