School lunch menus

Centennial

• Monday, Sept. 5: No school

• Tuesday, Sept. 6: Mini tacos

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Hot ham and cheese croissant

• Thursday, Sept. 8: Tater tot casserole

• Friday, Sept. 9: Chicken drumstick

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, Sept. 5: No school

• Tuesday, Sept. 6: Chicken nuggets, baked beans, potato wedges, fruit

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Calzone, lettuce, winterblend vegetables, fruit

• Thursday, Sept. 8: Hamburger, French fries, green beans, fruit

• Friday, Sept. 9: Breaded cheese ravioli, lettuce, fresh vegetables, fruit

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, Sept. 5: No school

• Tuesday, Sept. 6: No school

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Chicken fajitas, lettuce, cheese, onions, peppers, potato coins, fruit, cookie

• Thursday, Sept. 8: Rotini with meat sauce or alfredo sauce, lettuce salad, fruit, bread sticks

• Friday, Sept. 9: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, smiley potatoes, vegetable, fruit

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Heartland

• Monday, Sept. 5: No school

• Tuesday, Sept. 6: No school

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Grilled hamburgers, chips, cookies

• Thursday, Sept. 8: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, tri-tater

• Friday, Sept. 9: Deli sandwich, chips, cookies

McCool Junction

• Monday, Sept. 5: No school

• Tuesday, Sept. 6: No school

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Baked potato bar with taco meat, fruit, bread

• Thursday, Sept. 8: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, fruit, dinner roll

• Friday, Sept. 9: Pork patty, peas, fruit, bread

• Daily salad bar choices

Nebraska Lutheran

Lunch menu

• Monday, Sept. 5: No school

• Tuesday, Sept. 6: Chicken enchiladas

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Meatloaf, potatoes

• Thursday, Sept. 8: Nachos

• Friday, Sept. 9: Lasagna and bread sticks

• Monday, Sept. 5: No school

• Tuesday, Sept. 6: Corndogs

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Ravioli

• Thursday, Sept. 8: Pigs in a blanket

• Friday, Sept. 9: Macaroni and cheese, chicken strips

• Vegetable, fruit, soup and salad bar offered daily

St. Joseph’s Catholic School

• Monday, Sept. 5: No school

• Tuesday, Sept. 6: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Garlic cheese boat with meat sauce

• Thursday, Sept. 8: Popcorn chicken with rice, baked beans

• Friday, Sept. 9: Cheese pizza, green beans

• Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.

York Elementary

• Monday, Sept. 5: No school

• Tuesday, Sept. 6: Macaroni and cheese, hot dog, turkey and cheese deli round, peas

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Super nachos, barbecued rib sandwich, pizza snackable, black beans, cinnsational churro

• Thursday, Sept. 8: Loaded hashbrowns with biscuit, grilled chicken sandwich, ham and cheese deli round, broccoli florets

• Friday, Sept. 9: Cheese pizza, glazed chicken over rice, nacho snackable, steamed carrots

York Middle School

• Monday, Sept. 5: No school

• Tuesday, Sept. 6: Macaroni and cheese, hot dog, spicy chicken sandwich, turkey and cheese sub, peas

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Super nachos, barbecued rib sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey on roasted flatbread, black beans, cinnsational churro

• Thursday, Sept. 8: Loaded hashbrowns with biscuit, grilled chicken sandwich, hot dog, ham and cheese sub, broccoli

• Friday, Sept. 9: Barbecued chicken pizza, glazed chicken over rice, cheeseburger, deli wrap, carrots

York High School

• Monday, Sept. 5: No school

• Tuesday, Sept. 6: Macaroni and cheese with bread stick, hot dog, pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, fajita shaker with tortilla chips, crispy chicken deli wrap, combo sub, chicken sub, peas

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Super nachos, barbecued rib sandwich, sausage pizza, hot dog, cheeseburger, ham and turkey on flatbread, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, black beans, cinnsational churro

• Thursday, Sept. 8: Loaded hashbrowns with biscuit, grilled chicken sandwich, supreme pizza, hot dog, cheeseburger, southwest shaker with tortilla chips, turkey and cheddar deli wrap, combo sub, chicken sub, broccoli

• Friday, Sept. 9: Glazed chicken over rice, hot dog, barbecued chicken pizza, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, grilled chicken shaker with roasted flatbread, fajita deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, steamed carrots