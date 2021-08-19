School district youth populations show more diversity

YORK – Recently released statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau show growing populations, regarding all those who are 18 years old and younger, in the York News-Times coverage area – as well as more diversity.
The census bureau has provided figures for each school district in the state regarding the population of all those under 18, broken down by race and ethnicity.
While the great majority of youth in area school districts are categorized as Caucasian/white, there are growing figures in ethnic categories especially for those who are Hispanic.
According to the latest census figures, the population for those who are 18 years old and younger in the York School District is 2,100. Of those, 1,679 are Caucasian; 27 are African American; 15 were reported as being American Indian; six are Asian; the ethnicity of 123 was reported as “other,” and 250 are Hispanic.
The youth population in the McCool Junction School District is 228 with 207 being classified as white; one being American Indian; two being Asian; eight being “other;” and 10 being Hispanic.
In the Heartland School District, census figures say this age group numbers at 555 with 519 being classified as white; one being classified as African American; three being American Indian; three being Asian; 15 being classified as “other;” and 14 being Hispanic.
The youth population in the Centennial School District is 819 with 746 being classified as white; three being African American; two being American Indian; one being Asian; 36 are classified as “other;” and 31 being Hispanic.
The figures for Cross County School District show a total youth population of 466, with 408 being white; six being black; two being American Indian; 32 being classified as “other;” and 18 being Hispanic.
In the Fillmore Central School District, there are 819 who are 18 years old and younger, with 695 of them being classified as Caucasian; 15 being African American; three being American Indian; three being Asian; 45 being classified as “other;” and 58 being classified as Hispanic.
There are 412 youth (18 and younger) in the High Plains School District with 372 being white; two being black; one being American Indian; three being Asian; 10 being “other;” and 24 being Hispanic.
In the Exeter-Milligan School District, there are 255 persons being 0-18 years of age with 238 being white; one being American Indian, 10 being “other;” and six being Hispanic.
And in the Hampton School District, the youth population is 177 with 158 being white; three being black, nine being “other;” and 24 being Hispanic.