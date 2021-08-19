School district youth populations show more diversity

YORK – Recently released statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau show growing populations, regarding all those who are 18 years old and younger, in the York News-Times coverage area – as well as more diversity.

The census bureau has provided figures for each school district in the state regarding the population of all those under 18, broken down by race and ethnicity.

While the great majority of youth in area school districts are categorized as Caucasian/white, there are growing figures in ethnic categories especially for those who are Hispanic.

According to the latest census figures, the population for those who are 18 years old and younger in the York School District is 2,100. Of those, 1,679 are Caucasian; 27 are African American; 15 were reported as being American Indian; six are Asian; the ethnicity of 123 was reported as “other,” and 250 are Hispanic.

The youth population in the McCool Junction School District is 228 with 207 being classified as white; one being American Indian; two being Asian; eight being “other;” and 10 being Hispanic.

