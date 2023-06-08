On May 30, 2023, I signed LB753 into law. LB753, known as the Opportunity Scholarship Act, will provide parents the choice in which school to send their children.

This bill is a historic step forward for the state of Nebraska. Before the passage of this legislation, Nebraska was only one of two states, North Dakota being the other, that had no form of school choice.

Our kids are our future, and we all believe that every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met – from the river to Harrison. LB753 creates a tax credit program to which Nebraskans can donate. Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs) will administer the scholarships.

Students should not be tied down by the zip code they are born in. Our current education system does not allow for underprivileged students to attend a private school or choose a different school district to live in. You need money and wealth to live in neighboring districts that are performing higher than others.

In Nebraska, we need to be funding students, not systems.

These scholarships will go to those students who need them most. They will provide students the ability to attend a school they otherwise could never afford.

LB753 gives priority for these scholarships to those who live in poverty, foster care, experience bullying, harassment, or other victimizing behaviors, or have a parent or guardian who is serving in the military.

As Nebraskans, we believe we should never, ever give up on a kid. This piece of legislation is part of my continuing commitment to put kids first so we can make our state a place where future generations can grow and thrive.

If you have any questions about our vision for Nebraska, please call my office at 402-471-2244 or email me at jim.pillen@nebraska.gov. Together we can!