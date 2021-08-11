School board prepares for new school year

YORK -- The York Public School Board of Education had its final meeting of the summer on Monday. This was the last day before the new academic year starts on August 12 for the elementary, middle and high school students.
At the beginning of the meeting, there was a public comment. The speaker addressed his worries about mental health concerns for his children and other students when they are required to wear masks in school.
The speaker asked that the board consider not making a mask mandate if the COVID case levels go to yellow or red in York.
After the public comment, the board proceeded to go through the items on the agenda.
The topics of this week’s meeting were the updates on SENCAP, insurance renewal, budget updates, the Plan for Safe Return, the First Day with YPS staff, and the Back-to-School Celebration.
The last topic was a request from a senior who wrote a letter to the board about graduating high school in December.
SENCAP
York High School Principal Jason Heitz presented the progress on the Southeast Nebraska Career Academy Partnership (SENCAP) program. Through this, the school offers dual credit through rigorous college classwork and career exploration.
According to the program website, “SENCAP provides students at York High School with opportunities to explore career and educational opportunities while still in high school.”
This program is partnered with Southeast Community College. The hope for students is that they will be able to focus on an educational pathway while saving time and money to complete a post-secondary degree.
In the 2020-2021 school year, there were 357 SENCAP participants, which made up approximately 34% of the York High School juniors and seniors. These students completed 2,910 hours and the average GPA was a 3.52.
The majority of the classes offered were in-person, but there were also online options available. Heitz said the cost of classes per credit is half price of what they would normally be at the university level.
One advantage for completing these classes in high school is that they are spread out for the full year. College classes are typically only one semester.
Heitz said in most of the classes students earn three credit hours, and that it would be possible for a York student to take nine credit hours in a year.
A majority of the board members thought it was nice to see that these classes are part of the students’ normal school day, and that they didn’t have to go to the college after school.
“I was a fan of bringing some online options,” York Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew said. “Face to face with an instructor is the best, but it’s good to see there (are) at least a few online options.”
Insurance renewal
The board discussed some challenges with their current insurance provider. Lucent is the current third-party administrator.
The district is currently looking into other options to provide the best coverage for the school system. The school board has been sending information out about these issues in newsletters.
A new company would need to begin onboarding at the beginning of the fourth quarter. A change would hopefully be made by January 1. The hope is to make the transition as smoothly as possible.
July budget
York Public Schools is still waiting for their valuation numbers, but Bartholomew said the schools are in a good position at this point. At one point, they were hoping to increase insurance.
One of the goals is to establish a cash reserve since York received better aid from the state. Around 15 years ago, York went from receiving around $2.2-2.4 million per year, to receiving $300,000 just five years ago.
Bartholomew said the district plans to have a meeting about finances on Tuesday. Because of the American Rescue Plan funds, credit is not currently being used for the HVAC project.
However, because the next steps are more invasive, a credit line might have to be opened for the projects next summer. They are current filling out the documents for phase II of the project, and they hope to receive their quote by the end of the month.
The end of the HVAC project is estimated to cost around $1.7-1.8 million.
Plan for Safe Return
The deadline for the district plan was on July 15, and the current plan for school in the fall is posted online for parents and students. This plan is individual to York Public Schools and it is not being controlled by the state.
The school district is required to review their plan every sixth months.
First day for YPS Staff
All of the York staff met on Monday morning for their first staff day. The Golden Apple Award was given to Karen Samson.
There were other awards given to staff in the district for teaching for various numbers of years. The new staff members, administrators and custodians were also recognized.
After the awards were over, the teachers went to volunteer in the York community. Some of the teams ranged from four to 10 people. A few locations were downtown, Grand Central, and a few groups worked outside.
Bartholomew said it was great to see the staff serving, and that even an hour or two can make a difference.
Early graduation request
A senior from York High School came to speak at the end of the meeting with her parents. She wrote a letter to request early graduation in December.
The girl said she knows she doesn’t want to go to college and that with an early graduation she will be able to start working full-time. She will still attend the graduation ceremony with her class in May.
Her request was approved by the school board. The principals noted the student followed all the correct procedures, and she was always a good student in school.
Bartholomew set the schedule for the upcoming meetings. The rest of the school board meetings in August will be at 5 p.m. Starting in September, the meetings will be at 7 p.m.