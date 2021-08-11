School board prepares for new school year

This program is partnered with Southeast Community College. The hope for students is that they will be able to focus on an educational pathway while saving time and money to complete a post-secondary degree.

In the 2020-2021 school year, there were 357 SENCAP participants, which made up approximately 34% of the York High School juniors and seniors. These students completed 2,910 hours and the average GPA was a 3.52.

The majority of the classes offered were in-person, but there were also online options available. Heitz said the cost of classes per credit is half price of what they would normally be at the university level.

One advantage for completing these classes in high school is that they are spread out for the full year. College classes are typically only one semester.

Heitz said in most of the classes students earn three credit hours, and that it would be possible for a York student to take nine credit hours in a year.

A majority of the board members thought it was nice to see that these classes are part of the students’ normal school day, and that they didn’t have to go to the college after school.