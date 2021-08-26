School board discusses preschool, projects, COVID protocol

It will also provide space for offices and a visiting room for Sixpence home visitors. The program was explained to the board.

A few staff members spend 180 minutes a month with families, and they are also able to train them through visiting periods. They try to use as many social events to achieve this, but when they can’t, they welcome them to the building.

Friesen said more grants will be needed for the project as time goes on. The board was invited to tour the new facility.

Summer project updates

Over the summer, the theater lights were replaced. The roof at York High School is officially finished. The board said next stages for the HVAC project are still in the works.

Safe Return to School Plan

York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said the school district is going to keep communication going with parents. The district plans to review their plan every two weeks.

“It’s a tremendously stressful time no matter what side of the school you are on,” Bartholomew said. “Everyone wants a solution.”