School board discusses preschool, projects, COVID protocol

YORK – The York Public Schools Board of Education met August 23. The main topics on the agenda were updates for fall activities, preschool, the Safe Return to School Plan and summer project updates.
Fall activities
York Athletic Director Tyler Herman said the football season will start with the first game this Friday.
Herman commented that sports participation has had very few changes. Some of the teams were slightly smaller than usual. For example, the football team has less participation this year. A few JV games have had to be cancelled based on numbers.
District golf will be held at the York Country Club. Cross country will have a conference meet Oct. 7.
Preschool update
York Elementary School Principal Kris Friesen talked about the need of preschool space as the program has grown over the years.
Friesen said the first grant was written in 2007. So far, the waiting list for preschool is 25. However, Friesen thinks she could find at least 50 kids who need a preschool program.
“We are busting at the seams,” Friesen said.
The old dialysis center at York General has been transformed to add new space and offices for early childhood needs. York General Health Care Services has helped them renovate a bathroom, take out a nursing station and get space ready for kids.
It will also provide space for offices and a visiting room for Sixpence home visitors. The program was explained to the board.
A few staff members spend 180 minutes a month with families, and they are also able to train them through visiting periods. They try to use as many social events to achieve this, but when they can’t, they welcome them to the building.
Friesen said more grants will be needed for the project as time goes on. The board was invited to tour the new facility.
Summer project updates
Over the summer, the theater lights were replaced. The roof at York High School is officially finished. The board said next stages for the HVAC project are still in the works.
Safe Return to School Plan
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said the school district is going to keep communication going with parents. The district plans to review their plan every two weeks.
“It’s a tremendously stressful time no matter what side of the school you are on,” Bartholomew said. “Everyone wants a solution.”
For the school district, there has been clarification of the procedures for positive cases which are different compared to last year. Positive cases now have a 10-day exclusion from the onset of symptoms. The cases will all be reported through Four Corners.
The district encourages people to get lab tests when taking a COVID test (some people have been wanting to do home tests).
A dashboard on the school website is an idea the board discussed. This could be one place where parents could find active case numbers online. This can help parents before they call the school principals.
The elementary schools will still mail letters to families if there is a positive case. Since there are fewer classes, it is still possible to handle.
Mailing letters isn’t as possible for the middle and high schools. Since the classes travel, it would make it harder to constantly notify parents.
Bartholomew said a high school parent last year once received seven letters in one day because of a potential exposure.
Budget work
Bartholomew said the number one priority is still increasing the cash reserve -- they want to receive more than they spend.
A formal budget hearing with a presentation will take place at the next board meeting. The board decided meetings are going to be moved up from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting in September.