Schoch Concrete Construction receives Outstanding Small Business Award

YORK – Receiving this year’s Outstanding Small Business Award during the York Chamber of Commerce annual banquet was Schoch Concrete Construction Inc.

Those who nominated the business explained how Justin Schoch worked in concrete in Lincoln for five years before moving back home and wanting to open his own business. He followed that dream in March of 2009. At that time, the main focus was residential flatwork and decorative concrete. He did all the book work and labor with one other employee for several years.

In 2011, he expanded to two more employees. And by 2012, his wife joined the effort, doing all the book work so Justin could focus on being out in the field.

By 2013, the company had seven employees – an average number he tries to keep.

Those who nominated Schoch said, “like all small businesses, there were the good years and the bad years, finding employees and work. Then, in 2013, he started doing a few commercial paving jobs. But by 2015, they expanded doing residential and commercial jobs. Just has put in many hours making his dream become successful. He said the biggest pour they did in one day was at Klute Steel and it was 450 yards or 18,000 square feet.”

The company is coming up on its 14th year and the owners acknowledge their employees work 40-50 hours a week during the busy season “and without them we would be where we are today. We are so appreciative of every single one of them. We also appreciate all the support from our new and recurring customers.”

Nominators said Schoch Concrete has been involved with the York Chamber for many years and they had a representative on the Chamber Board for a few years. They have helped plan and set up the Home and Garden Show and have donated lots of time and energy to the Glow Run and street dances during Yorkfest.

Nominators also mentioned the company has been busy doing a lot of patching in the York community and worked on parking lots, etc., “to help York grow.”