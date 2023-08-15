alert featured top story Scenes from the Farmer's Market Aug 15, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 1 of 9 Piles and piles of baked goods such as rolls, breads and even frozen pizzas were available for purchase at the Farmer’s Market outside of Kilgore Memorial Library in York on Thursday evening. Kerri Pankratz photos, News-Times Piles of produce could be found for sale on Thursday during York’s Farmer’s Market. Kerri Pankratz, News-Times Pink lemonade just hit the spot for many a shopper at the Farmer’s Market on Thusday. Kerri Pankratz,News-Times The Oasis Bluegrass Band performed as part of the Allo Summer Music Series during the York Farmer’s Market on Thursday evening. Kerri Pankratz, News-Times Colorful, late summer flower bouquets were just a few of the many items for sale during the York Farmer’s Market. Kerri Pankratz, News-Times The sidewalks outside of Kilgore Memorial Library were a high traffic spot during Thursday's Farmer's Market. Kerri Pankratz, News-Times Stacks of soup bowl cozies were on display Thursday at the York Farmers Market. Kerri Pankratz,News-Times All types of jams, jellies and canned goods enticed shoppers during the York Farmer's Marekt. Kerri Pankratz, News-Times The sidewalks along Kilgore Memorial Library in York were lined with booths during Thursday's York Farmer's Market. Kerri Pankratz, News-Times Related to this story Most Popular John Deere 630 If you could push the clutch back on a John Deere 630 and keep it there at just the right speed so the irrigation pipe could be laid out witho… 2023 Golden Apple Award Winner Kim Hirschfeld-Cotton Kim, who teaches sixth grade math at York Middle School, was nominated by peers from the York School District for her dedication to education.… Attempted kidnapping subject charged with false reporting SEWARD COUNTY — On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, a 911 call was received by York County Communications and that information was forwarded to Seward… Nebraska death-row inmate Aubrey Trail asks for execution date In a letter to the Journal Star last month, Aubrey Trail said: "My message to whoever is listening is simple: 'You gave me the death penalty s… Semi carrying 65 head of cattle rolls on I-80 YORK COUNTY — In the early hours of Friday, Aug. 11 the York County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single semi-truck roll over accident w… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video How to use the new Sioux City Journal app Illinois Mother Arrested After Son's Dead Body Found In Garbage Illinois Mother Arrested After Son's Dead Body Found In Garbage WHO urges swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh WHO urges swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh A sprawling case in Georgia awaits Trump and 18 allies A sprawling case in Georgia awaits Trump and 18 allies Recommended for you Frances Cooper Jo Preuit Joan Ekwall Maurice Philson