Scenes from the 70th Swedish Festival Parade

Tornadoes were confirmed in York and Cass counties, but damage from several other suspected tornadoes in Nebraska was instead the result of straight-line winds.
YORK COUNTY – Three – maybe four -- rounds of large hail and damaging winds moved savagely through York County Tuesday night, leaving behind m…
YORK – Paula Underwood, 50, of York, has been charged with 14 criminal counts after a search warrant was served in York.
A Nebraska man who helped a woman kidnap her grandchildren in order to teach their mother a lesson was sentenced on a weapons charge to eight years in federal prison.
YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears…
YORK – After someone from the Henderson Fire Department contacted York County Assessor Ann Charlton about concerns regarding activity and prop…
YORK – The York County Commissioners are still looking at a strange road that was apparently born out of a path, which is an extension of East…
The village of 276 residents has worked to rebuild in the eight years since two tornadoes ripped through the small town. That rebuilding has been hampered by another disaster — a city clerk stealing more than $700,000 in village funds.
YORK -- Everyone knows of those small town high school sweethearts that just can’t get enough of each other. Melvin and JoAnn Reetz of York ha…
YORK – A 19-year-old woman from Kansas City, Mo., is accused of assaulting deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department.