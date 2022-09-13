 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Scenes from the 2022 Yorkfest Grand Parade

  • 0
IMG_7768.JPG

The Yorkfest Grand Parade for 2022 was held with a great crowd and lots of participation, despite the rainy, cool weather.

IMG_7769.JPG
IMG_7770.JPG
IMG_7771.JPG
IMG_7776.JPG
IMG_7777.JPG
IMG_7779.JPG
IMG_7780.JPG
IMG_7781.JPG
IMG_7782.JPG
IMG_7785.JPG
IMG_7788.JPG
IMG_7789.JPG
IMG_7790.JPG
IMG_7791.JPG
IMG_7792.JPG
IMG_7796.JPG
IMG_7797.JPG
IMG_7798.JPG
IMG_7799.JPG
IMG_7802.JPG
IMG_7803.JPG
IMG_7804.JPG
IMG_7805.JPG
IMG_7806.JPG
IMG_7808.JPG
IMG_7809.JPG
IMG_7820.JPG
IMG_7821.JPG
IMG_7822.JPG
IMG_7823.JPG
IMG_7825.JPG
IMG_7826.JPG
IMG_7827.JPG
IMG_7829.JPG
IMG_7830.JPG
IMG_7832.JPG
IMG_7833.JPG
IMG_7839.JPG
IMG_7840.JPG
IMG_7842.JPG
IMG_7843.JPG
IMG_7844.JPG
IMG_7845.JPG
IMG_7847.JPG
IMG_7848.JPG
IMG_7849.JPG
IMG_7850.JPG
IMG_7852.JPG
IMG_7855.JPG
IMG_7856.JPG
IMG_7858.JPG
IMG_7861.JPG
IMG_7862.JPG
IMG_7863.JPG
IMG_7865.JPG
IMG_7867.JPG
IMG_7871.JPG
IMG_7874.JPG
IMG_7879.JPG
IMG_7880.JPG
IMG_7882.JPG
IMG_7883.JPG
IMG_7884.JPG
IMG_7887.JPG
IMG_7888.JPG
IMG_7889.JPG
IMG_7890.JPG
IMG_7892.JPG
IMG_7893.JPG
IMG_7894.JPG
IMG_7897.JPG
IMG_7898.JPG
IMG_7901.JPG
IMG_7902.JPG
IMG_7903.JPG
IMG_7904.JPG
IMG_7905.JPG
IMG_7906.JPG
IMG_7907.JPG
IMG_7911.JPG
IMG_7912.JPG
IMG_7914.JPG
IMG_7915.JPG
IMG_7916.JPG
IMG_7917.JPG
IMG_7919.JPG
IMG_7921.JPG
IMG_7922.JPG
IMG_7924.JPG
IMG_7926.JPG
IMG_7929.JPG
IMG_7930.JPG
IMG_7931.JPG
IMG_7932.JPG
IMG_7933.JPG
IMG_7935.JPG
IMG_7937.JPG
IMG_7938.JPG
IMG_7940.JPG
IMG_7941.JPG
IMG_7942.JPG
IMG_7943.JPG
IMG_7944.JPG
IMG_7945.JPG
IMG_7946.JPG
IMG_7947.JPG
IMG_7949.JPG
IMG_7950.JPG
IMG_7951.JPG
IMG_7954.JPG
IMG_7956.JPG
IMG_7959.JPG
IMG_7961.JPG
IMG_7962.JPG
IMG_7964.JPG
IMG_7967.JPG
IMG_7969.JPG
IMG_7971.JPG
IMG_7972.JPG
IMG_7973.JPG
IMG_7974.JPG
IMG_7975.JPG
IMG_7976.JPG
IMG_7978.JPG
IMG_7979.JPG
IMG_7981.JPG
IMG_7982.JPG
IMG_7984.JPG
IMG_7986.JPG
IMG_7988.JPG
IMG_7989.JPG
IMG_7991.JPG
IMG_7992.JPG
IMG_7993.JPG
IMG_7995.JPG
IMG_7997.JPG
IMG_7998.JPG
IMG_7999.JPG
IMG_8000.JPG
IMG_8001.JPG
IMG_8003.JPG
IMG_8006.JPG
IMG_8008.JPG
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trip to Emerald Isle was a hit

Trip to Emerald Isle was a hit

Charles Dickens once penned – “It was the best of times; It was the worst of times”. That pretty much describes our recent trip to the Emerald…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine has seized back dozens of towns in rapid advance

Recommended for you