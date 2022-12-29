 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Scenes from 2022

  • 0
Yorkfest.JPG

York’s Card Club parades through downtown York  with their Wizard of Oz themed float during Yorkfest. The York Card Club overall best parade entry for matching this year’s Yorkfest theme, There’s No Place Like Home. 

Memories of the year, captured in photos by Naomy Snider

Jason Hirschfeld.JPG

York Public School’s agriculture instructor, Jason Hirschfeld received the 2022 Richard Katt Outstanding Nebraska Career Education award this year. Hirschfeld has been teaching ag education for a little over 18 years. Hirschfeld spearheaded one of the first programs to offer a live animal lab in Nebraska, which features over 100 animals.
Czech Fest.JPG

At York Czechfest, Prague Czech royalty Clare Chromy competes in the kolache competition.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

YHS One-Act.JPG

York High School one-act had a successful season as they were the NSAA Class B-2 District Champion and Class B State Runner-Up.
Demuth Cattle Show.JPG

This fall, York hosted the 14th annual Cornhusker State Highland Classic, which brought in exhibitors from around the country. Pictured is Coltin Cross from Pennsylvania competing in junior showmanship. 
Veterans Day.JPG

York Middle School teacher Heather Linden received a Quilt of Valor for her years of service in the military. 
slum feed.JPG

Over 55 veterans attended the annual slum feed this year at the National Armory in York.  The feast, made of beef stew, prunes, and bread, is served every year in remembrance of what Veterans ate during World War I. 
Ragene Ratzlaff.JPG

Henderson community members young to old volunteered in the Mennonite Central Committee Mobile Meet Canning Project. This fall, the volunteers packed over 17,000 cans to help feed the hungry. This year’s oldest volunteer was Ragene Ratzlaff, age 88.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln man, 38, killed in shooting

Lincoln man, 38, killed in shooting

Authorities responding to a report of shots fired found the man outside his wrecked Jeep Patriot with multiple gunshot wounds, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.

Remembering 2022

Remembering 2022

Editor’s note: Each day this week, we will look back at the events, happenings, tragedies, triumphs, trials, adversity, successes and so much …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebanon inflation soars as economy hit by war in Ukraine

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News