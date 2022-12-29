Scenes from 2022

Memories of the year, captured in photos by Naomy Snider
Authorities responding to a report of shots fired found the man outside his wrecked Jeep Patriot with multiple gunshot wounds, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.
YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old Seward woman found with methamphetamine stashed in the waistband of her pants after…
It’s been almost a year ago when York native Brett Gulbrandson returned to York and purchased Baer’s Furniture from Pat and Lisa Eichinger. It…
YORK – More than 1,200 tax statements for property parcels in the McCool School District had to be corrected this week, due to incorrect infor…
YORK – Steven Hunsche, 65, of York, has been sent to jail for resisting arrest and possessing methamphetamine.
YORK – The York County Commissioners had their last regular meeting for the year of 2022 – and in doing so, there were farewells and expressio…
YORK — The sounds of Christmas were heard at both St. Joseph Catholic School and Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School this week.
Editor’s note: Each day this week, we will look back at the events, happenings, tragedies, triumphs, trials, adversity, successes and so much …
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
YORK — The York General Obstetrics Department was the first in the state of Nebraska to complete L.E.A.R.N.(Lactation Education Across Rural N…
