top story

Scenes from 2022

  • Updated
Don Osentowski.JPG

At this year’s Czech Fest, accordion player Don Osentowski of York teaches Tony Trotter of York how to play Czech folk music.

Memories of the year, captured in photos by Naomy Snider

Fair.JPG

The York County demo derby was a hit for fairgoers.
Kevin.JPG

This fall, the York FFA chapter welcomed their new furry member, Kevin the kangaroo. Kevin has attended York games, events at the Hearthstone, and activities at York Elementary School. 

Yorkfest.JPG

There was a plethora of activities at this year’s Yorkfest. Zoey Newmann of York took full advantage of the root beer floats that were served on Family Fun Night by the Christian Motorcyclists association. 
FFA visits Hearthstone.JPG

The York FFA brought the zoo the halls of the York Hearthstone for residents to enjoy.
St. Joe's pumpkins.JPG

Students at St. Joseph Catholic School got their first taste of fall while picking pumpkins for their annual pumpkin sale. 
Trick or treat.JPG

The youth wander the sidewalks of York in their best Halloween attire for the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treating event. 
Zephyr Fest.JPG

In memory of Cessna Brestel, the community of York was “rockin’ for a reason’ at this year’s Zephyr Fest. The bands Saul, Wild Roses, Hall County Incident, Zephyr, ((ECHO)), and Arcade Radio performed at the festival.
