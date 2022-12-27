 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scenes from 2022

Circus1.JPG

The circus was back in town for the 2022 York Balloon Days. 

Memories of the year, captured in photos by Naomy Snider

Civil War Vet.JPG

Civil War veteran William H. Fetters was honored in a recognition ceremony  on Saturday, June 25. Nearly 70 people attended the ceremony including his great grandson, Richard Larson.
Fair1.JPG

Lots of fun was had on the D.C. Lynch Midway at the York County Fair. 

Fun City.JPG

Fun City is a new hot spot for young ones. 
Henderson Comm Day1.JPG

Lifeguards from the Henderson pool kept parade goers cool during Henderson Community Days.
Transportation Exploration.JPG

Future firefighter, William Keller was dressed for the job at this year’s transportation exploration. 
Wessels Car and Tractor Show.JPG

At Wessels’ 16th annual Car and Tractor Show, volunteer Christian Walbrecht gave a hay baling demonstration. 
