Scenes from 2022

Memories of the year, captured in photos by Naomy Snider
Authorities responding to a report of shots fired found the man outside his wrecked Jeep Patriot with multiple gunshot wounds, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.
YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old Seward woman found with methamphetamine stashed in the waistband of her pants after…
FAIRMONT – Jordan Tol, 16, of Fairmont, was killed Sunday morning, Dec. 18, in a crash involving his car and a semi-truck.
YORK — The York General Obstetrics Department was the first in the state of Nebraska to complete L.E.A.R.N.(Lactation Education Across Rural N…
A Georgia woman circulated photos and information for seven months about her brother's disappearance in Troy, Illinois. Turns out, he may have never left his house.
YORK – Dallas Bruning joined the York Police Department this week as a new officer.
YORK — Throughout the month of December, York Kilgore Library has been showcasing the classical pencil and pastel portraits of local artist, G…
YORK — Members of York Elks Lodge #1024 continued their longtime tradition of delivering Christmas baskets to those in need on Dec. 17.
YORK — The sounds of Christmas were heard at both St. Joseph Catholic School and Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School this week.
After an up-and-down month of uncertainty for Malachi Coleman, he’s decided to end up at the same place he started: Nebraska.
