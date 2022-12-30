Scenes from 2022

Memories of the year, captured in photos by Naomy Snider
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Memories of the year, captured in photos by Naomy Snider
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
YORK – Jason Pence, 49, of Bradshaw, has been sentenced in a case that began with charges of intentional child abuse and third degree sexual a…
Authorities responding to a report of shots fired found the man outside his wrecked Jeep Patriot with multiple gunshot wounds, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.
YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old Seward woman found with methamphetamine stashed in the waistband of her pants after…
It’s been almost a year ago when York native Brett Gulbrandson returned to York and purchased Baer’s Furniture from Pat and Lisa Eichinger. It…
YORK – Steven Hunsche, 65, of York, has been sent to jail for resisting arrest and possessing methamphetamine.
YORK – More than 1,200 tax statements for property parcels in the McCool School District had to be corrected this week, due to incorrect infor…
YORK – The York County Commissioners had their last regular meeting for the year of 2022 – and in doing so, there were farewells and expressio…
YORK – Richard Sandage, 53, of York (who is also classified as a transient in court documents), was supposed to be sentenced this week in a ca…
A number of local residents have been appointed to boards and commissions by Governor Pete Ricketts, according to an announcement by his offic…
Editor’s note: Each day this week, we will look back at the events, happenings, tragedies, triumphs, trials, adversity, successes and so much …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.