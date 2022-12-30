 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scenes from 2022

The 14th Annual Cornhusker Classic was held in York. Pictured is Paige Proctor from Wisconsin who competed in intermediate showmanship. 

Memories of the year, captured in photos by Naomy Snider 

York Elementary School fifth grader, Pieper Linaberry competed in the Halloween themed “Name! That Matter!” game show.
Ernie and Ronda Harris of York had their display of 60 Santas for the community of York to enjoy this holiday season.

This year, the York United Methodist Church celebrated 150 years of service.
As a Christmas tradition, St. Joseph students added homemade ornaments to the Advent tree every day leading up to Christmas break. Pictured is first grader Mindy Naber.
York held its first Heart of The Holidays event this year. There were many activities including ice-skating, cookie decorating, Christmas storytelling, and horse drawn carriage rides. 
Rosalie Hillmer of York showcased her collection of angels at York Kilgore Library to remind others of what Christmas is all about.
Santa Claus made several appearances at York Kilgore Library. Pictured is Vaya Cunningham of York, telling Santa her Christmas wish list. 
