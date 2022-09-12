 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scenes from 2022 Yorkfest

The 2022 Yorkfest celebration was a huge success, despite the rainy, damp, chilly conditions in the morning. The crowds were large and there was good attendance at all the events.

Photo3.JPG

Valerie Paul and her daughter Sophie cross the finish line with smiles in Yorkfest’s fun run last Thursday.
Photo4.JPG

Digging into a messy, yet delicious sloppy joe is Hubbard Hay at the Yorkfest sloppy joe feed.
Photo5.JPG

At Yorkfest’s grand parade, children rush to fill their bags with candy.

Photo6.JPG

Madelyn Nielsen paints her a water tower ornament at the York Water Tower Make and Take event at Delight Design.
Photo7.JPG

At the Yorkfest skate contest, Matt Greenlee confidently takes on the handstand challenge.
Photo8.JPG

Steve Moseley smiles with glee as he gets crowned Yorkfest King.
Photo9.JPG

At Yorkfest’s grand parade, students and faculty of York University parade through downtown York.
Photo11.JPG

Zedyk Bryner of York competes in the BAB-it-Up Disc Golf Challenge during Yorkfest.
