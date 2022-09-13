top story Scenes from 2022 Yorkfest Disc Golf By Naomy Snider Sep 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Naomy Snider The Yorkfest Disc Golf tournament was held at Mincks Park. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Murdered man helped plan his own death on Pine Ridge, testimony reveals For five years, the men with Todd Little Bull withheld the truth: They were responsible for the death and Todd had asked to be killed to discredit a spiritual leader. Jail ordered after meth’s found in stuffed animal YORK – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to four months jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed an… York High School addressing alleged threat YORK – Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, York High School Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew confirmed that a situation in being looked at in which an… Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. 8 pounds of meth seized after pursuit near Kearney; four in custody At the jail, corrections officers located 27.5 grams (less than one ounce) of suspected meth in one of the suspect's panties. 2022 Yorkfest Royalty crowned YORK – Steve Moseley and Susan Cox have been crowned as the 2022 Yorkfest King and Queen. Lincoln fire crews rescue cyclist from ravine A passerby called authorities to the scene at around 5:45 a.m. Friday after spotting the man near the creek's edge, with this bike lying nearby, officials said. Trip to Emerald Isle was a hit Charles Dickens once penned – “It was the best of times; It was the worst of times”. That pretty much describes our recent trip to the Emerald… Police searching Lincoln landfill for evidence in 49-year-old man's death It's unclear what exactly police are looking for at the landfill, where investigators began searching Tuesday morning for evidence in an apparent homicide at a northwest Lincoln motel. Change of plea entered in 56-pound marijuana case YORK – Brendon Price, 28, of Springfield, Mo., has changed his plea in a case involving his possession of 56 pounds of high grade marijuana in… Watch Now: Related Video Officials see wave of rainbow-colored fentanyl across 21 states This new discovery could put into question what we know about the formation of stars This new discovery could put into question what we know about the formation of stars How Queen Consort Camilla honored the late Queen How Queen Consort Camilla honored the late Queen Lost lost brothers reunited after seven decades Lost lost brothers reunited after seven decades Recommended for you Lincoln Airport signs contract to become 'official' airport of the Huskers City council to consider more hail repair bids Scenes from 2022 Yorkfest Driver admits to meth possession while in York