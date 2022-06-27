SCC's Learning Center at York changing locations

YORK – Southeast Community College’s Learning Center at York will be calling downtown York home when it moves into its new location at 401 North Lincoln Avenue, on July 1. For the past six years, it’s been at the Holthus Convention Center. The new location will provide more space for classes, computer labs and meeting rooms. “The new location will provide opportunity to serve more students to access lifelong educational course offerings,” said Cinda Konken, Dean of Extended Learning. “SCC’s new location will better serve the city of York and surrounding communities by having a presence to be able to meet local business and industry needs.”

Diane Houdek of Dorchester is the new coordinator of the Learning Center in York. She brings with her a vast background in education, most recently as the school counselor at Dorchester Public School. She has a bachelor’s degree in Education and a master’s degree in School Counseling, both from the University of Nebraska Kearney.

“Southeast Community College has a lot to offer to students and businesses,” Houdek said. “I want to increase our outreach to let people know that whatever stage in life they are at, Southeast Community College can provide opportunities for them to learn, whether it be for a degree, certificate or just for fun.”

The Learning Center will continue to renovate and unpack this summer until classes start in August. Houdek can be reached at dhoudek@southeast.edu or 402-323-3634.

The other learning centers are in Falls City, Hebron, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth and Wahoo.