SCC releases names of students who graduated in most recent terms

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released the names of students who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2021 Spring semester on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
York area graduates include: Dena Ann Marie Nun of York, Certificate in Dietary Manager; Nicholas Lee Pettygrove of McCool Junction, Associate of Applied Science in Heating, Ventilation, AC & Refrig Technology, Distinction; Jordan Hunter Staehr of York, Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!