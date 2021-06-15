 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCC releases Dean's List
0 comments

SCC releases Dean's List

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

York area students named to the Dean’s List include: Gloria I Acosta of Lincoln, Human Services; Julie K Buetow of York, Long Term Care Administration; Nicholas L Pettygrove of McCool Junction, Heating, Ventilation, AC & Refrigeration Technology and Rogelio G Zarraga of York, Academic Transfer.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News