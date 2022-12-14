 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa's helpers graduate "Reindeer Boot Camp"

IMG1.JPG

Hayden Jensen “Jolly Chilly Cheeks” from Bradshaw graduates from Reindeer Boot Camp last Friday at Kilgore Library.

 Naomy Snider

Do you have what it takes to be one of Santa’s reindeer? That was the big question for the youth last Friday at Kilgore Library’s “Reindeer Boot Camp”. Throughout the morning, preschoolers learned what it takes to guide Santa’s sleigh at the workshop.

Just to get them warmed up, “Santa’s elves” John and Carol Baker of York read the book Twas’ the night before Christmas. Afterwards, the kids were quizzed on the names of Santa’s reindeer including Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. The most remembered name was, of course, Rudolph. They also mastered reindeer yoga lead by Janey Due, and did a little bit of jingle bell rockin’.

In order to be certified as Santa’s reindeer, the preschoolers had to complete multiple activities including sleigh pulling, dashing snowballs, chimney toss and catching a reindeer. Additionally, they made Christmas ornaments to take home and reindeer food made of oats, sparkle sprinkles, and M&M’s. The last station at boot camp was pictures with the reindeer master himself, Santa Claus.

By the end of the morning, nine little ones graduated from Reindeer Boot Camp. Santa’s helpers were rewarded with paper antlers, a red button nose, and a Christmas book to take home.

IMG2.JPG

With the help of their mother, Sandy, Isabel and Adeline Clark, mix in the perfect amount of sprinkles with their reindeer food.
IMG3.JPG

At Reindeer Boot Camp, Ace Arkel attempts to “catch a reindeer."
IMG4.JPG

Josiah Putnam tests out his sleigh pulling skills at Reindeer Boot Camp at Kilgore Library. 
IMG5.JPG

At Reindeer Boot Camp, Hayden Jensen and his mother, Alyssa Jensen decorate Christmas ornaments. 
IMG6.JPG

Memphis Hoffman “Speedy Sparkle-nose” and Irene Duncan make reindeer food at Reindeer Boot Camp. 
IMG7.JPG

Isabel Clark receives her official reindeer antlers and red nose for completing the Reindeer Boot Camp last Friday. 
