Santa's helpers graduate "Reindeer Boot Camp"

Do you have what it takes to be one of Santa’s reindeer? That was the big question for the youth last Friday at Kilgore Library’s “Reindeer Boot Camp”. Throughout the morning, preschoolers learned what it takes to guide Santa’s sleigh at the workshop.

Just to get them warmed up, “Santa’s elves” John and Carol Baker of York read the book Twas’ the night before Christmas. Afterwards, the kids were quizzed on the names of Santa’s reindeer including Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. The most remembered name was, of course, Rudolph. They also mastered reindeer yoga lead by Janey Due, and did a little bit of jingle bell rockin’.

In order to be certified as Santa’s reindeer, the preschoolers had to complete multiple activities including sleigh pulling, dashing snowballs, chimney toss and catching a reindeer. Additionally, they made Christmas ornaments to take home and reindeer food made of oats, sparkle sprinkles, and M&M’s. The last station at boot camp was pictures with the reindeer master himself, Santa Claus.

By the end of the morning, nine little ones graduated from Reindeer Boot Camp. Santa’s helpers were rewarded with paper antlers, a red button nose, and a Christmas book to take home.