 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Santa will be in York Wednesday, instead of Thursday, due to incoming storm

  • 0
Santas Hut York 2022

Santa is adjusting his schedule this week, to make sure he can see everyone before the incoming storm!

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

According to Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, her office was contacted by Santa's helpers, who said the Big Guy in Red will be in York to greet families on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 4-6 p.m., at his hut located at the Kilgore Memorial Library.

This visit will replace the previously scheduled visit that had been set for Thursday -- as the storm will likely keep everyone, including Santa, at home, on that particular night.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina’s World Cup winners return home ahead of welcome party

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News