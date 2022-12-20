Santa will be in York Wednesday, instead of Thursday, due to incoming storm

Santa is adjusting his schedule this week, to make sure he can see everyone before the incoming storm!

According to Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, her office was contacted by Santa's helpers, who said the Big Guy in Red will be in York to greet families on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 4-6 p.m., at his hut located at the Kilgore Memorial Library.

This visit will replace the previously scheduled visit that had been set for Thursday -- as the storm will likely keep everyone, including Santa, at home, on that particular night.