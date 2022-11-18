Santa is coming to town

YORK – The York Area Chamber of Commerce contacted the York News-Times this week, relaying a message from Santa regarding his plans to visit York in December – on multiple occasions!

The big guy in red will be available for visits with local kids at his special hut located at the Kilgore Memorial Library.

And there will be plenty of opportunities, as Santa has really cleared his schedule to help accommodate local parents’ busy schedules – and to make sure all the kids will have a chance to chat with the jolly man!

According to the Chamber – and Santa himself – his schedule will be as follows:

• Saturday, Nov. 26: At the Chamber office from 10 a.m. until noon

• Thursday, Dec. 1: 5-7 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 3: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 8: 5-7 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 10: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 15: 5-7 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 17: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 22: 5-7 p.m.

The Chamber said Santa will also bring along some of his Spanish-speaking friends to translate if needed!

Kids can also drop off their letters to Santa in the mailbox on Santa’s hut at the library through Dec. 19.