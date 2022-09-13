Sally's garden

YORK – Annabelles, hydrangeas, dogwood, hibiscus, Rose of Sharon, sedums, roses, vines, shrubs, sunflowers . . .

If a plant exists, it’s likely growing and thriving in Sally Ruben’s garden.

Thirty-nine years ago, Sally Ruben and her husband, Hardy Leggett, built their home along the southwest corner of the York Country Club.

“At the time, I had Todd Faller come out and plant some things for me along the edges of the house,” Ruben recalled. “Back then, Todd was just starting out.”

Today, Faller has a successful landscaping, tree and garden business.

“He was just really getting started, but he knew his stuff,” Ruben said. “So he helped me with those plantings. And then I was talking with my neighbor and we decided we want to create some sort of natural buffer between our properties and the golf course. That’s when I started developing the gardens.”

Ruben calls her landscaping plan “more of a cottage style” meaning that her beds have curved edges. She also incorporates many different hues, textures and types together, which creates an inviting color palette. The mix of perennials and annuals adds to the drama.

Ruben began planting and over the course of nearly four decades, hundreds of perennials and annuals have gone into the ground, pots and baskets. She says she has no idea how many plants are in her garden or how many varieties she has.

“Well, it’s a lot,” Ruben said, as she watered some blooms that had started showing signs of mid-day heat. “All of this has to be watered every day. It has to be, at this time of the year. And there is a lot to do to care for all of these.”

She says she refuses to mow her lawn – she hires that out. But she spends two to three morning hours, three or more times a week, working in her yard just to maintain her myriad of plants.

Ruben said she’s never been into horticulture (vegetable gardening). It’s always been floriculture for her.

And boy, does she know what she’s doing.

She can name every single type of flower, fauna and foliage in her yard. She knows everything each one needs to flourish and certainly provides that.

Ruben said she hated gardening when she was a kid. “But my dad, he really didn’t keep up with it, so it was always a mess of weeding and hoeing and digging. It just wasn’t for me and I just couldn’t stand it.”

That certainly changed when she started her beautiful project so many years ago and literally fell in love with a hobby that’s more of a lifestyle for her today.

Ruben officially became a Master Gardener 30-some years ago.

“To do that, I had to take classes at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln,” Ruben explained. “It was a birthday present to myself when I turned 50 years old. I really, really enjoyed the classes. Then, I had to do 40 hours of related community service work.”

Besides turning her knowledge into beauty on her own property, she offers gardening advice to those who ask and judges floriculture entries at local county fairs.

“It’s a lot of work but it’s really kind of my therapy,” Ruben said as she walked along her property, explaining what each and every plant is.

“This one is an Annabelle,” she said running her hand along the leaves of one special plant. “It’s a very old hydrangea that has been here probably 25 years now. And those are Roses of Sharon,” gesturing toward some beautiful blooms.

Unfortunately, this summer’s hail attack on York didn’t miss her garden as she lives on the western side of town and most of her yard was right in the open path of the vicious storm.

“Oh, it all really took a beating,” Ruben said. “It was a mess. But now, here we are in the beginning of September and I’m pretty happy with how things bounced back.”

In fact, some of her plants will have more blooms this year than before, “for some reason,” she said, noting that some of that blooming is coming late in the year because the stages are later than normal.

Even if her garden took a beating, it’s hard to tell now. Compared to the average person’s yard, Ruben’s garden looks like a botanical wonder.

She has bird houses sprinkled among her plants and trees. Oh, there’s even an archway covered in greenery among the many beautiful, mature trees.

“I have Todd (Faller) com in and help me prune here and there, but all the rest of this work I do myself,” Ruben said. “I don’t see me stopping that anytime soon. It’s nice and quiet out here and I just love to do it.”

It’s certainly her happy place.

And for others, they too certainly become happy when visiting Sally’s garden.