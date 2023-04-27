Electrical infrastructure is a part of our everyday lives. It’s what brings power to the devices in our hands, the appliances we utilize in our homes and the technology in our businesses.

Behind it all is a lineman there to maintain and secure the web of wires that keep the lights on. And with that, comes great risk.

Nebraska Public Power District offered an electrical safety course for linemen and first responders at the NPPD York Operations Center this week, where 40 employees participated in a safety simulation. Attendees were trained on how to respond if a technician is electrocuted while working on a power pole.

Grant Otten of NPPD said, “For the training, one of our lineman had to climb a pole and safely lower a dummy down to the ground, where they conducted CPR until the York Fire and Rescue Team rescue team could arrive.”

First responders including, members of the York Fire Department, York Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and York General Hospital, participated in the drill.

Otten said, “The demonstration was informative for all parties observing. The local first responders are also getting a chance to see what we have to do in those situations.”

The NPPD crew gets trained in electrical safety regularly. Otten said the crew attends the Nebraska Lineworkers Rodeo every year, where participants are asked to demonstrate tasks conducted in emergency and rescue situations. They are judged on how well they execute the tasks in a timely manner.

Otten said this week’s training gave linemen a “wider look” on how they and the first responders can work together to keeping themselves safe, while saving others on scene. They practiced pulling people from power poles to doing first aid and CPR and working with the York Fire and Rescue team to load the lineman onto a stretcher. The training lasted 10 to 15 minutes.

Otten said, “We’ve never had a situation like that occur since I’ve been here. Safety is a really important thing for our guys at NPPD. Whether they are out on the job or at our plant, safety is a very important aspect of our jobs, so hopefully we will never have something like that come up. You still want to be prepared in case something were to happen because you just never know when you’re working with electricity.”

With storm season here, Otten stressed the importance of staying away from downed power lines.

“If a pole is knocked down for example, there may be a power line running along the ground or a power line hanging in the air, you don’t want to get close to it,” Otten said. “There’s a chance that the power could be turned off, but there’s also a chance that there is electricity flowing through it. Even the ground around it could be electrically charged. We want people to stay away and call either the first responders or NPPD, so we can respond and get the power turned off.”

Otten said they also touch on farm and vehicle safety. “If you’re ever in a car, truck, or running farm equipment and you come in contact with a powerline, stay in your vehicle, call your local power provider or call first responders and we will come out and shut the power off. We tell people this because if you get out of the vehicle and touch the ground and the vehicle at the same time, you could get electrocuted. If there’s a fire and you are forced to exit the vehicle, get to the edge of the vehicle, jump away, land on two feet, and shuffle away.”

NPPD will continue to offer yearly training in continued effort to work with first responders in making sure their employees and residents are safe in York County.