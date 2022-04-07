RV driver pleads not guilty to having 231 pounds of marijuana

YORK – Adolfo A. Ramos Jr., 26, of Riverside, Calif., has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts as he’s accused of transporting 231 pounds of marijuana in a RV he was driving through York County.

His arraignment was held in York County District Court.

This case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80 when he allegedly saw the RV speeding and other traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated.

Ramos was the driver but he said he didn’t have a driver’s license with him.

While troopers were talking with Ramos and his passenger, a NSP canine alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search was conducted, during which they found, in a suitcase and a tote on the rear bed, 1,220 packages containing THC products, weighing 122 pounds. Troopers also found 35 heat-sealed bags containing marijuana joints, weighing about 109 pounds. They also found 15 packages of marijuana seeds. The total amount of marijuana was about 231 pounds.

He has been charged with two counts of possession a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, Class 2A felonies; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies.

Upon Ramos’ non guilty pleas, a jury trial has been scheduled for July 20.