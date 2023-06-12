As the universe expands, so should our minds. I have lived a great deal of my life spending quality time inside my mind. That, to me, is the most exciting, unexplored territory we have access to traverse, challenge, and grow within. The more I stretch my mind by talking to people, traveling through my career, and reading books and other resources, the more it has changed and led me to expanding my thoughts and knowledge base regarding what life truly means.

In the back of that ever-expanding mind is also this – childhood conditioning. Our formative years plant seeds in us, both good and bad. The natural course of life unfolds and through learning, we can and need to outgrow some of those seeds. Childhood also shapes how confident we feel to live out the authentic way we actually think. We are all wired differently and when wires get crossed in limiting or abusive environments, we can’t live out our true wiring until we are plugged comfortably back into our own skin anchored by a healthy backbone.

This is where it gets messy. My childhood conditions were rural and fairly isolated with abusive attributes as well. Reading and journaling became an integral part of my journey. Books became friends, imaginative play reflected what I was reading, and my journal was a way to express my experiences in written form. School was our primary social life coupled with the time spent between two wooden pews at church leaving me with more questions than answers.

Religion plays a complicated role in the rural conundrum. How much of church going in rural areas is driven by a feeling to uphold historical family obligations? Does the level of discourse in our churches reflect true reality? Can we question all of this and deepen our faith in a big, loving God? We can.

How many of us live out many of our obligations on farms and ranches to maintain certain cultural traditions or to even please people who are no longer with us? When it starts to feel like we have very limited control of our own lives, is it time to make concerted changes? Sometimes our brains need new environments to flourish. That’s true for children growing up and adults growing through life too.

Gender plays a big role too. While I was extremely explorative and a voracious learner, I was also a people pleaser and a woman growing up in an area of the world where the female experience is far different than other places I was eventually exposed to. As a friend of mine said when I told her about the powerlessness a number of rural farm wives still feel, “Well, if only they had a penis right?”

That is an oversimplified statement and a bit tongue and cheek. However, men do still hold more management/influential positions when it comes to the daily business of running farms and ranches in many areas of the country. I was reared in one of those areas where this is still an imbalanced issue. Women are capable of leadership roles off the farm, but sometimes come home to a different mindset. Naturally, many of them feel stuck and unheard. On the other side of the coin, it’s not just women who are feeling stuck. A number of human beings across the spectrum also feel stuck in these predetermined agricultural/rural roles too. There are those internally desiring change, those afraid of the consequences of change, and those not interested in change. The status quo is where some rural minds have expanded to and abruptly stopped because the current system, despite its inequitableness, is still serving their best interest.

We have a “long way to grow” in many rural areas. Yes, there’s inequality. Yes, the culture is changing. Yes, we won’t all agree. That won’t stop the world from moving forward though. The decision-making table has to reflect the diversity out there, otherwise that table will be turned by those who have been left out. We can be inclusive, keep growing, or we can dig in our heels. Either way, there’s no growing backwards. That’s why I am posing the question, “rural – where do we grow from here?”