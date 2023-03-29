YORK – Lauren Bauer of rural Polk has been charged with two Class 1D felonies, both charging he was in possession of firearms despite being a convicted felon and prohibited person.

Bauer entered a plea of not guilty to the charges this week, during arraignment proceedings in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the York County Sheriff’s Department received information regarding Bauer’s alleged firearm possession during an assault investigation.

The deputies asked Bauer to come to the department offices for a conversation, which he did, and court documents indicate he denied having any guns on his property. He also gave them consent to search.

Deputies allege in the court affidavit they found ammunition in his garage, for a .243 Winchester rifle, Ruger 10-22 magazines with bullets and several rounds of .22 ammunition. When search a shed on the property, they noted footprints leading to a camper inside the building. When they opened the door, they found a Savage .243 caliber rifle and a black Ruger 10-22 rifle.

His criminal history includes arrests and/or convictions for several offenses including homicide, fraud, theft, cruelty toward a child and felon in possession of a firearm.

He has been charged with two Class 1D felonies – if convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison on each count.

A jury trial has been set for this summer.