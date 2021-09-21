Running for the Special Olympics

Erika Garcia helped set the Torch Run up for York residents. Garcia said the event has gone on here with the help of the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for the past five years, and she has been the coordinator for the past four.

“The event can be as much or as little as you want,” Garcia said. “I like to have things for the athletes, volunteers and runners because it has a little extra incentive for them to come out.”

“I just love when people show up,” Garcia said. “I love getting people together and fundraising for great causes. I try to do something more every year.”

“We need to bring awareness to the Special Olympics,” Garcia said. “These athletes try just as hard as every other athlete, but too often, they are overlooked. We need to remember they are out there and it’s unified inclusion. We’re small, but we still have a little of everyone. We need to remember that everyone makes a community.”

According to an online Special Olympics statement by Richard LaMunyon, “What started in 1981…. as a flicker of hope for Special Olympics has now become a roaring flame of stability for Special Olympics athletes worldwide. LETR is changing the future for people with intellectual disabilities. Through LETR and Special Olympics partnerships, we are lighting the way for acceptance and inclusion.”