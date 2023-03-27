Ruby F. Minert passed away on March 25, 2023 in Lincoln.

Services will be at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 8320 South Street, Lincoln on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/@aldersgateunitedmethodistc8463

Area friends and family are welcome to attend graveside services on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Refreshments will be served at the Cornerstone Ag Center on the Fairgrounds in York after the inurnment.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Aldersgate Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, or as designated by the family.

Condolences and personal reflections may be sent online to www.roperandsons.com.