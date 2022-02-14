YORK -- Over 240 guests attended the Royal Auxiliary Ball on Saturday evening hosted by the York General Auxiliary’s Gala committee to raise funds for a Zero Gravity Treadmill for the York General Therapy department.

The evening was set in the Regency era and guests sported top hats and tiaras fitting with the theme. Live entertainment was on display throughout the night. From Omaha Circus Arts there were fire performers, human statues and a mentalist. A string quartet from the Harris Academy dazzled with wonderful sound and Martika, The One Woman Stunt Show had everyone in awe. The live and silent auction rounded out the evening.

The Auxiliary Gala happens once every four years and after a postponement in 2021 due to Covid-19 and a year-long planning process the York General Auxiliary committee is pleased with the evening’s success. Fundraising projections from the night are right at $65,000.