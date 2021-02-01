Roush Professional Collection donated to school of business

YORK -- A year after her passing, the dedication of the Sue Roush Memorial Business Resource Collection took place at the York College Levitt School of Business on Thursday, Jan. 28.

It is no secret that Sue Roush was a passionate woman. She was the wife of Dr. Clark Roush, endowed chair for the performing arts, and a mentor to many -- she left a lasting legacy of building up others, especially young women, in both their personal and professional journeys.

Roush often made her knowledge of marketing and communications available as a resource to anyone. That legacy will now live on in the York College Levitt School of Business as the Sue Roush Memorial Business Resource Collection to be used by business majors and PBL competitors.

“She was a fierce advocate for the underdog, and she lived a life passionately devoted to creativity,” said Dr. Roush. “She built an exceptional career as a strong, competent woman.”

“Her integrity was never questioned. Her work ethic was never questioned,” said Professor Nick DiToro, a member of the Class of 1978 and now chair of the Levitt School of Business. “Her passion for lifelong learning was so evident that it left an effect on our students and those around her.”