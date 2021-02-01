Roush Professional Collection donated to school of business

YORK -- A year after her passing, the dedication of the Sue Roush Memorial Business Resource Collection took place at the York College Levitt School of Business on Thursday, Jan. 28.
It is no secret that Sue Roush was a passionate woman. She was the wife of Dr. Clark Roush, endowed chair for the performing arts, and a mentor to many -- she left a lasting legacy of building up others, especially young women, in both their personal and professional journeys.
Roush often made her knowledge of marketing and communications available as a resource to anyone. That legacy will now live on in the York College Levitt School of Business as the Sue Roush Memorial Business Resource Collection to be used by business majors and PBL competitors.
“She was a fierce advocate for the underdog, and she lived a life passionately devoted to creativity,” said Dr. Roush. “She built an exceptional career as a strong, competent woman.”
“Her integrity was never questioned. Her work ethic was never questioned,” said Professor Nick DiToro, a member of the Class of 1978 and now chair of the Levitt School of Business. “Her passion for lifelong learning was so evident that it left an effect on our students and those around her.”
The collection includes many of the resources Roush used to craft her professional career.
Roush most notably served as Deputy Communications Director for Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman from 2011-2014. She was a long-time employee of York College, serving in various roles from 1998-2011 including Director of Alumni and Community Relations. Her extensive career also found her serving as a media strategist and professor of marketing for numerous universities including the University of Nebraska Lincoln, Concordia University, Nebraska Wesleyan, and others.
She received a Bachelor of Business from York College, a Masters of Integrated Marketing Communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and at her passing, Roush was in the process of earning her Doctorate of Business Arts in Marketing and Global Leadership from the University of Concordia-Chicago.
“It would make Sue so proud to know the resources that crafted her career, now donated in this collection, are being used by students as a part of their professional preparation,” Dr. Roush shared. “Use them to help you become the next generation of passionate creatives that make a difference -- just as Sue was and did.”
Dr. Roush committed to the continual augmentation of the collection to ensure its relevance for students in the future. It was also announced that an additional eighty books have been donated to the collection in her honor.