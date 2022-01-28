Roush is guest conductor for Sing Around Nebraska

The multi-location event is put on by the Nebraska Choral Directors Association. Throughout January and February students who are selected by their teachers can participate in their area’s Sing Around Nebraska choir.

Roush said Sing Across Nebraska is a unique opportunity for students. “To get some of them in there for a day like that, it’s not like they’re with all of their elementary mates,” he said. “They are in a room full of people who love music as much as they do. That doesn’t often happen in our life, where we could surround ourselves with other people who are equally passionate about something that we really, really care about.”