SEWARD – In less than 48 hours the Seward Lady Jays and the York Dukes will be back on the field, this time at York’s Cornerstone Sports Complex in the opening round of the Central Conference tournament.

On Tuesday night, in a regular season dress rehearsal, the Dukes picked up the 1-0 shootout wind on the windswept field at Seward Elementary School.

After 100 minutes of soccer, neither team could put the ball in the back of the net and were forced to settle the score in a shootout

Dukes Lauryn Mattox and senior Josie Loosvelt each drilled their penalty kicks home, but Seward’s Ava Fisher and Aly Conde matched York and nothing had been settled through the first four kicks.

York senior Tuva Franklin made it three in a row for York, but Seward’s Avery Briggs slipped and barely got her foot on the ball and York led.

Sophomore Abrielle Linder gave York a two-up lead and when junior keeper Sam McDaniel stopped June Carasco’s shot, York boarded the bus to head home with the win.

Tuesday night’s game was played once again in strong wind conditions and while York had multiple scoring chances to end the game in regulation, the Lady Jay defense stepped up and kept the scoreboard at goose eggs.

“Anytime you have a wind like that you want to get a goal when it’s in your favor, because lots of strange things can happen when you have to play into the wind in the second half,” commented York head coach Rich Saxer. “We knew it would be tough in the second half, but I thought we played so well. We did really well getting to the 50/50 balls and we had our opportunities, a lot of opportunities to win the game in regulation. We had some very good shots that just didn’t go in, but there was no reason to be down on ourselves at halftime even though we didn’t score it was all about coming out in the second half and doing our job.”

York finished with 22 shots to just five for the hosts. York was led in shots by Rylyn Cast with five, Loosvelt added four and Franklin also had four.

On defense Mattox recorded 14 steals, Mia Burke seven, Cast seven and Kiersten Portwine added six.

Come Thursday night, Saxer is expecting the Dukes will get the Jays best shot after their down night on Tuesday.

“They are going to give us a tougher battle I’m sure of that on Thursday night in York. I think they had kind of (suffeed) a down day today, kind of like we had last Thursday in Columbus,” Saxer stated. “Today we had an up day. This was our best game we have played this year. We played a 50/50 team and we didn’t play them like a 50-50 team, we won most of the balls and we had more opportunities.”

Strong wind conditions are forecasted for Thursday in York, but Saxer doesn’t expect he will have to make a lot of changes.

“We stayed with pretty much the same formation tonight the entire game we just moved some people up more and changed the mentality maybe a little bit, but we didn’t change the formation,” Saxer said. “We needed this win. We had two really strong wins on Monday and Tuesday last week then a stinker, there is no way of getting around it. We came out flat, we were down in the dumps and for some reason they won the battle for the loose balls. Today we really bounced back well and we had so many standouts throughout the entire lineup who came in and played well.”

The winner of the Seward-York game on Thursday night will get the winner between No. 1 Northwest Vikings and No. 8 Crete Cardinals at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Schuyler.