Ronald Wayne Stuhr, age 72, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born October 7, 1950, to Richard (Dick) Stuhr and Delores Stuhr (Fuller) at York General Hospital. He graduated from York Public High School in 1969 and from the University of Nebraska. Ron served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by brothers, Richard (Sheila) Stuhr of Fayetteville, Tenn., Michael (Marla) Stuhr of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Jeffrey (Anne) Stuhr of Hot Springs, Ark.; sisters, Barbara (Rod) Drake of Seward, Susan Nichols of Beaver Crossing, Dorothy (Duane) Stice of Hayward, Calif., Barbara Molleson of Union City, Calif. and Vicki (Kurt) Faria of Paradise, Calif. and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Florence Stuhr; brother, Charles (Charlie) Stuhr and brother-in-law, Jim Nichols.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. in Lincoln at The Meeting Place, 2748 S Street. Please join us. Everyone is welcome.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for further designation. Condolences may be sent to www.aspenaftercare.com.