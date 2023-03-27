Ronald Keith Dickson, age 78, of York, formerly of Stromsburg, passed away March 25, 2023 at Bryan East in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Swede Home with Pastors Evan and Hillary Christensen officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Swede Home Cemetery.

Ronald was born January 23, 1945 in Stromsburg to Robert and Rogene Dickson. He attended Benedict Public Schools and graduated high school in 1963. Upon completing his education, he began driving truck for Dickson Johnson Trucking and also started farming. In 1965 he joined the Army National Guard in York, where he served until 1971. He continued to farm and in 1975 formed Dickson Inc., with his father, a trucking company where he and several drivers hauled cattle in a several state area.

In 1985 he was united in marriage to his wife Carole at their home in Stromsburg. They resided in Stromsburg until 1999, when they moved to Sundance Lake near Clarks, where they lived until 2015. Then, thinking of retirement, they moved to a home in Stromsburg. Recently Ron and Carole moved to York.

Ron continued taking care of and spending time at his farm. He enjoyed his many friends and he had a great love for fishing, feeding birds and watching all kinds of nature. He especially enjoyed the many dogs he had through the years. He loved his family and he especially enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to fish. He delighted in hooking a big catfish, handing them the pole, and watching them reel it in.

Ron was a faithful member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Swede Home, where he served two terms on the church council and enjoyed ushering and greeting people. He formed many friendships at Calvary.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Carole of York; two stepchildren, Noal (Stacy) Schinzel of Valley and Kyla Gorji of Lincoln; four step-grandchildren, Riley and Clare Schinzel of Omaha, Bradyn and Sydney Dose of Lincoln; two sisters, Jeannine Johnson of Stromsburg, Deborah Dickson of Lincoln; one brother, Calvin (Kelly) Dickson of Clear Lake, Iowa; seven nephews and nieces; eleven great-nephews and nieces and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rogene Dickson and brother-in-law, Mardell Johnson.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola have been entrusted with arrangements.