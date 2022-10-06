Ron Mogul living life in the fast lanes

YORK -- About once in a lifetime, one will meet a car enthusiast who has invested all their time and all of the change in their pocket to transform old rigs into aesthetic mods that fit their personality. When they aren’t doing that, they are fixing them for others at their body shop, and in York that person is Ron Mogul Jr.

Mogul has been operating Mogul’s Transmission since 1987 with his father, the late Ron Mogul Sr., and his brother, Jeff. The business started in 1983 at the old bus barn on West Nobes Avenue. The business now sits at the corner of Ninth and Grant Avenue in York.

Mogul said the fascination with cars runs in the family.

“How my mom and dad met was when he caught a glimpse of my mom's ‘57 Chevy,” chuckled Mogul. It was love at first sight, at least for Ron Sr. who fell in love with the Chevy before laying eyes on Martha.

Mogul said his mother eventually got rid of the classic, but then his father purchased the same make and model for their wedding anniversary. The “near and dear to my heart” car now belongs to Mogul who plans on restoring it in the future, but as with any other hobby, it’s going to cost money and lots of time, said Mogul.

Growing up, Mogul, along with his father and brother, bonded over racing motorcycles down the drag way in Kearney. He would convert motorcycles into dirt and street bikes and liked anything that went fast.

That’s why Mogul has a whole lot of fun flying down North Lincoln Avenue with his pristine 1970 Chevy Corvette Stingray to this day. Mogul said he loves the overall look of his car, the “big swoops” and the fender flares, but what he loves most is that it has speed.

He said, “Everything mechanical on this car, I’ve done myself and it’s something I’m proud of.” The powerful engine that has over 450 horsepower was built by Mogul himself while looking at a Corvette magazine.

He said he gets a lot of looks and waves when driving through York because everyone knows there are very few and far between with his muscle car.

Another favorite of Mogul’s is a 1923 T-Bucket roadster that he rebuilt and gave a complete facelift. According to motortrend.com, T-Bucks were known for being speedy in the early 1920s and were used for roadster racing on dirt oval tracks.

It could be easily compared to driving a go-cart without fenders, a hood and no seatbelts. As one could imagine, the one behind the wheel is just whipping around freely if they’re not careful.

“It’s not something you want to drive on the interstate,” said Mogul.

However, the car deserves a little respect with the fact that this was the beginning of not only racing, but this was the beginning of something big in the automobile industry.

Mogul said he has replaced 1923 technology with 1968 technology in the T-Bucket. It now runs on a 1968 Chevy 348 engine with tri-power. The steel framing, the chunky tires that stick out in in the back and the bicycle-like tires in the front, still remain the same. It’s impossible to miss if someone ever sees Mogul cruising the streets with his purple hot-rod.

For special occasions such as parades and fundraisers, Mogul said he does showcase his rigs. As many may consider it as a flex, Mogul said he does it purely out of enjoyment and reminiscing of the “good times.” The times when people would get an itch to modify their car to fit their personality. Vehicles were more than a purchase that got a person from point A to point B. It represented freedom and becoming a young adult.

“Back then, there was a different attitude,” said Mogul. “Everyone tried making their car distinctive. Either you wanted to go fast or you wanted to look cool, and I, of course, wanted to go fast.”