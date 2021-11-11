Ron Dedlow survived the worst of it in Vietnam, York resident wounded in battle twice as Marine

Down on one knee, Dedlow heard ‘Poom, Poom in the distance. When those two mortar rounds detonated seconds later, “they got six of us” and “blew off the right leg and left ankle of our fire team leader. It picked me up and blew me – I thought 100 miles. When I came down I ran back” and loaded the injured fire team leader in a poncho for a makeshift stretcher.

The mortar attack wounded Dedlow in the lower back. The lieutenant and the unit’s radio operator were hit in the shoulder.

“The Marines made us wear flak jackets,” he said, and thank goodness for that. Dedlow also had injuries to his right ear and to a lesser degree his legs, but the upper back and all the vital organs there were protected.

Then enter plain, garden variety good luck.

“A chopper came in with ammo and one replacement Marine,” he said. The timing could not have been better. “They threw that stuff off and loaded up all six of us” for evacuation by air.

Right after the TET Offensive attack by the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong began February 1,Dedlow’s ambush came in one day at daylight, had breakfast – their only hot meal each day – and set about the task of digging bunkers more deeply into the ground to reinforce them.