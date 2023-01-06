Roland Ramsey

On Friday, December 30, 2022, Roland (Rudy) Raymond Ramsey, age 96, formerly of York, passed away peacefully with family at his side at his home in Phoenix, Ariz. He is survived by his son, Ron Ramsey; daughter, Cathy Lemon; son-in-law, Brian Larkins (Ardie) and three grandsons, Philip Larkins, Aaron Larkins and Andrew Lemon; one granddaughter, Jennifer (Matt) Ludlum, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a special friend, Irene Rehbein, with whom he traveled and shared the last 21 years of his life.

He was preceded in death by both parents; his wife, Joann; his brother, Don and daughter, Pamela Larkins.

Rudy was born May 30, 1926, in Polk. After high school, he served in the Army Air Corp at Cannon Air Force Base. While on leave, he married Joann Mohler on December 20, 1944. When WWII ended, he received an accounting degree from York College in York and started his business career as an accountant for a car dealership in Omaha. In the early 50’s, Rudy began selling Cutco knives, eventually becoming an award-winning Division Sales Manager. In 1972, he bought a minority interest in a staffing company in Kansas City, Mo. called Labor Pool. Later he expanded the operation to St. Louis, Mo. and Atlanta, Ga. Rudy’s business acumen and charismatic personality made him successful and led to multiple business recognitions and awards in Kansas City. Rudy was generous and philanthropic throughout his life, supporting many people and causes, including cancer research, disability sports and education. He enjoyed golf, international travel and cruises. He loved Nebraska football and watched golf and most any football and baseball game on TV.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mayo Clinic cancer research (https://www.mayoclinic.org).

