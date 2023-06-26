Roger Moline of Lamar, was born August 6, 1935, and passed away June 22, 2023 in Nebraska City at the age of 87 of complications of MDS which was diagnosed in Nov. 2022. Roger was practical, common sensical, and analytical, added to that a great sense of humor and storyteller. He was a life-long learner. He will be missed immensely.

Two services are scheduled, the first in Imperial on Wednesday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. (mountain time) at Broken Arrow Event Center (73892 332 Ave, Imperial, NE), Fr. Tony Bedient officiating, with reception following at the site. It was Roger’s wish to be cremated there will be no viewing or visitation.

Inurnment will then be in York, with a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery (1000 West 8th Street, York, Neb. – Bronze Section 9) on Thursday, June 29 at 11a.m. (central time), Fr. Tony Bedient officiating, with reception lunch at the York Country Club (1016 W Elm St, York, NE) following at 11:30 a.m.

Roger was one of two boys and two girls born to Wesley and Carol (Foster) Moline in York. The family lived on their farm west of York. He attended York Schools, walking uphill both ways, sometimes riding his pony with his sisters in tow. He graduated from high school, and then went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was in Alpha Gamma Roe (AGR). He graduated with a BS from the university in a little over 3 years in 1956 with degrees in agriculture and agriculture economics.

Roger and Jean (Bedient) Moline (also of York) married on February 24, 1957. Three children were born to them and loved by them: Brenda, Beth and Brad.

Roger and Jean began farming east of Bradshaw in York County. Jean, a city girl from York, gradually and with enthusiasm adapted to farm life. They were first in an old house with no interior plumbing, and then in a three bedroom, one bath house.

In 1972, he set out on an adventure for the family to move to Chase County near Lamar where they had purchased land. He was made famous by his tenacity in driving numerous times across the State of Nebraska to transport equipment, possessions and even horses (picture: the Clampetts). They worked incredibly hard, and made mostly good, practical decisions. Roger designed and built an innovative climate efficient home starting in 1980 and finishing 1984. They enjoyed family and friend gatherings in the house. They attended all the kids’ activities.

In 2000, they retired, celebrated with lifelong friends attending the auction and festivities.

Roger stayed involved maintaining the irrigation systems. He tinkered with and repaired small engines and equipment, and eventually his baby blue 1955 Packard and 80s era Buick Riviera.

They loved their grandchildren so much and enjoyed having them all come for Science Camp every other year, for the Chase County Fair, and every Christmas. They attended most of Adam and Ryan’s sporting and music events.

After loving care by Roger, Jean passed away in October 2011. Friends Scott and Joan Hogeland introduced him to the beautiful, lovely Carol (Joan’s sister).

Roger and Carol courted for a while long distance, then on a cruise became engaged. They married on Christmas Eve 2014 celebrated by the two families. Roger and Carol spent the next seven years living in Polsbo, Wash. in the summer and winter, and Lamar in the spring and fall. They traveled to Alaska, Russia, and eastern and western Europe. They enjoyed meeting people and experiencing the world. They had nearly completed a move to Nebraska City earlier this year.

Roger is survived by his wife, Carol of Nebraska City; children, Brenda Bartels (Tim Miller) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Beth (Tim) Karnopp of Olathe, Kan. and Brad (Jill) Moline of Imperial; grandchildren, Emma (Ben) Gremel and great-grandson, George Roger Gremel of Denver, Colo., Sydney (Mike Hill) Karnopp of Kansas City, Mo., Grant (Audrey Hall) Karnopp of Prairie Village, Kan., Adam (Macy) Moline of Kansas City, Mo. and Ryan Moline of Minneapolis, Minn.; sister, Joan Journey of Georgetown, Texas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Jim Hogan of York, Diane Bedient of Grand Rapids, Minn., Jerry Journey of Texas and Marilyn Moline of Colo. and former son-in-law, Tim Bartels of Lamar; step-daughters, Dawn Werner and Shana Barber, and their children and grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, extended family and great friends.

Roger was preceded in death by Jean (2011); his parents, Wesley (1969s) and Carol (in 1991); brother, Chick Moline; sister, Joyce Kramer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dick Bedient, Butch Bedient, Febe Huston, Nancy Bedient, Kappy Bedient Red Huston and Denny Kramer; mother and father-in-law, Midge Bedient and Glenn Bedient and step-father, Alvin Olson.

Roger had been a member of the United Methodist Church in Imperial and volunteered there for various purposes, and was previously a member and deacon of the 1st Presbyterian Church in York. He was a member of the Bradshaw school board for several years, and was a member of the Army Reserves in York for several years.

Memorial suggestions: Freedoms Foundation, Imperial; Imperial Community Foundation; Chase County Hospital Foundation.

Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Liewer Funeral Home in Imperial, and Metz Mortuary in York are handling arrangements.