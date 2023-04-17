January 16, 1940 — April 13, 2023

A Mass of Christian Burial for Roger D. Pribnow, age 83, of Norfolk, will be held at10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Reverend Gregory Carl will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday night with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service at the church. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Neb. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard and the Dan Cox American Legion Post #44 of Cedar Rapids. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Roger passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk surrounded by his family and friends.

Roger Dean was born January 16, 1940, in Bradish, the son of Otto and Ruth (Swanson) Pribnow. He attended rural schools District 78 and District 52, and graduated from Primrose High School in 1957.

Roger enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1962 and was honorably discharged in September of 1965.

On October 12, 1963, Roger married Mary Ritzdorf. Roger worked for NPPD for 30 years. During his retirement he stayed busy, serving as a deacon, grief counselor, and chaplain at FRHS in Norfolk.

Family was very important to Roger. He loved spending time with his boys Eric and John, traveling and camping with Mary, building and working with model trains, and spending time with his grandchildren Kaden, Connor and Gabby.

Roger is survived by his two sons and their spouses, Eric and Jill Pribnow and John and Karma Pribnow; grandchildren, Kaden, Connor and Gabby Lou; his mother, Ruth Pribnow and five brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary and his father.

