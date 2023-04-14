Roger Charles Mills, of York, was born on December 13, 1944 to Charles and Opal (Peterson) Mills in York. He attended Utica High School graduating in 1963. On July 30, 1963, Roger was united in marriage to Sandra Klebe. He worked for Utica Co-op and then McCool Junction Co-op retiring in 2003. He then went to work for ABENGOA Ethanol Plant as Grain Merchandiser, retiring in 2010. In his free time, he enjoyed family time, Branson trips and watching football. Roger passed away on April 12, 2023 in Lincoln at the age of 78 years, 3 months and 30 days. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Mills of York; daughter, Sherry Kranz of York; grandchildren, Glenn (Melissa) Trent of Springboro, Ohio, Amanda (Tasha) Wilkie of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kelsey (Abe) Fisher of Omaha, Kendra (Creighton) Loreman of York; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Tanner and Crosley Wilkie, Keegan and Olivia Fisher; siblings, Betty Pohl of York, Beverly (Bob) Stava of Brainard, Bob (Theresa) Mills of Seward; brother-in-law, Dale Watson of Palmyra. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Opal Mills; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Glenn Trent; grandson, Dustin Cradick; sister, Darlene Watson; brother-in-law, Derald Pohl.