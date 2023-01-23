 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Brahmsteadt

  Updated
Robert Brahmsteadt

Robert Brahmsteadt

March 8, 1940 – January 20, 2023

Robert F. Brahmsteadt, age 82, of York, died Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home. He was born March 8, 1940 in York to Benjamin H. and Esther V. ( Pohl) Brahmsteadt. After graduating from high school, Robert continued farming on the family farm north of York.

On June 7 1969, Robert married Linda J. (Schuster) Meade. Robert and Linda were married 53 years at the time of his death. Robert enjoyed farming, hunting, cars, puzzles, playing cards, collecting red tractors (big and small), helping others in need, and spending time with family. Robert worked 22 years at Champion Home Builders before retiring in 2005.

Robert is survived by his wife, Linda Brahmsteadt; children, Daniel Brahmsteadt and his children, Jaden, Cooper and Porter, Cindy Sis and her children, Brooke (Cody) Rosebaugh and Tristan Sis (Mackinley Thayer), Allen (Amanda) Meade and his children, Justin (Allyson) Meade, Michael (Brandi) Meade and Nichole (Taylor) Cornelius, Brenda Thornton and son Nicholas Thornton; and six great-grandchildren: Oakley, Raylee, and Huxley Rosebaugh and Charlotte, Bridget and Emma Meade. Robert is survived by numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene Friesen and brothers, Roland and John.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Thayer. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday, with his family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. that evening, all at the mortuary. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences can be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.

